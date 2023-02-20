The “Three Chains” of Haiyan County Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau collaborated to optimize the parking environment



Haiyan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau adheres to the “721” work method of urban management, and through refined and modern measures such as improving infrastructure, conducting resource assessment, and automatically capturing illegal parking, it further optimizes the parking environment and improves the people’s sense of gain and satisfaction.

The first is to improve infrastructure and consolidate the “basic chain” of services. Strengthen the daily management of charging parking berths in the county and urban areas, and carry out supervision and assessment of third-party operating companies in accordance with the “Measures for the Management and Assessment of Tolling Parking Berths in Haiyan County Urban Areas”, focusing on parking lot (garage) lighting, warning piles, road traffic facility identification signs, Check the parking lot price charging standard board and other infrastructure conditions. At the same time, unblock the channels for complaints and reports, focus on supervision of the problems reported by the masses, and urge third-party operating companies to rectify in a timely manner such dynamic problems as unclear berth markings, skewed and stained signs, and barrier gate failures, so as to ensure the operation status of related infrastructure good. Up to now, two rounds of inspections of 14 parking lots have been completed, and 5 problems have been found and rectified.

The second is to evaluate parking resources and complete the management “data chain”. Compiled the “Haiyan County Urban Parking Lot (Garage) and Urban Road Parking Space Evaluation Plan”, and conducted a comprehensive ranking of the built-up parking, public parking, and on-street parking resources within the county’s urban area through online questionnaire surveys and offline field visits Touch, covering basic information such as the location of the parking lot, the number of berths, the number of entrances and exits, and the charging method. Update and improve the parking information database, and improve the completeness and correctness of the data coverage, data structure, and key information of the system platform. At the same time, grid management is carried out on the county and urban areas, and the collected data information is used to analyze the supply and demand of various parking spaces in each area, parking efficiency, parking order, parking charges, parking sharing, parking compliance, etc., to provide follow-up Optimize the parking environment in the area to provide support. Up to now, 307 questionnaires have been distributed and more than 3,000 pieces of data have been collected.

The third is to automatically capture illegal parking and strengthen the “smart chain” of law enforcement. In combination with road improvement and reconstruction, expand the construction scope of smart control blocks, and cooperate with territorial streets to survey points along the road, equip high-definition video surveillance, and use big data analysis to capture illegal parking behaviors on sidewalks around the clock, eliminating the need for on-site shooting, waiting, and opening Form a closed-loop informatization of the whole process of “discovery, reminder, review, and disposal” and realize “machine substitution”. Set warm reminders for illegal parking, automatically send text messages to remind the owner of illegal parking to leave within a time limit, effectively improve the efficiency of illegal parking management, and increase the temperature of urban management. Up to now, 67 points in 4 blocks including Baichi Road, Haixing Road, and Qinjian Road have been built, more than 70,000 warm reminders have been sent, and parking violations have decreased by 42.1% year-on-year.