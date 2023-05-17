The three children and the 11-month-old baby are found alive after 15 days of searching

In a race against time, the 3 minors and an 11-month-old baby were found alive in the department of Caquetá.

The President of the Republic gave a jubilant trill as confirmation of this. “After hard search work by our military forces, we have found the four missing children alive after the plane crash in Guaviare. A celebration for the nation,” he said.

It is also well known that they have not been able to get them out of the area due to difficult weather conditions. However, once they are able to board the helicopter, they will likely be taken to Florence, the capital of the department. There, their state of health will be verified and they will be guaranteed medical attention. It is speculated that they could also be relocated to Villaviencio or San José del Guaviare.

The minors are members of the Huitoto indigenous group. The authorities had announced this Wednesday morning that they had new information that made it more likely that they would find the minors alive.

“Within the traces we were able to find some scissors and a tape and a package of the tape, which, well, reconfirms that the situation is still alive and we continue our efforts and hopefully we are going in the right direction.” said Colonel Juan José López, Director of Operations of the Civil Aeronautics.

The truth is that near the plane that crashed in a wooded area in the village of Palma Rosa in the municipality of Solano, Caquetá, traces appeared that could be considered a miracle after finding these surviving children.