The Three Guarantees: Enhancing Gas Safety Management and Control in Tongxiang

The Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is taking steps to improve the quality and efficiency of gas safety management and control through their “three guarantees” initiative. This initiative aims to standardize the operation order of bottled gas and ensure the safety of citizens’ gas consumption.

The first guarantee focuses on checking and finding out the bottom line to ensure that law enforcement inspections have a clear boundary. The bureau conducts full-coverage surveys of densely populated areas and issues a “Notice of Correcting Illegal Behavior within a Deadline” to gas-consuming units with problems. This encourages immediate rectification and helps create a list of gas inspection questions. Additionally, daily inspections of gas use safety are implemented to quickly eliminate any hidden safety hazards. So far, a total of 38 real-time accounts of gas issues have been established.

The second guarantee involves strictly enforcing the law to ensure effective long-term control. The bureau increases investigations of potential safety hazards in old communities within its jurisdiction. The inspections focus on whether there are storage and filling points in violation of regulations and whether residential users have made unauthorized changes to gas facilities. The illegal use of gas with major potential safety hazards is also addressed promptly. This approach aims to improve the deterrent force of law enforcement and ensure every case is thoroughly investigated. A total of 2 communities and 35 residential users have been inspected so far.

The third guarantee emphasizes collaboration and cooperation to prevent violations from rebounding. The bureau works in conjunction with market supervision, fire protection, public security, and other relevant departments to conduct joint inspections of potential safety hazards for gas-consuming units. These inspections adhere to the “Zhejiang Provincial Urban Gas Facilities Safety Inspection Standards” and focus on issues such as the condition of gas hoses, installation of flammable gas alarm devices, and regular cleaning of oil fume pipes. Any hidden dangers discovered during the investigation are promptly rectified to ensure a collective effort in addressing them. To date, a total of 6 problems have been found and rectified.

The “three guarantees” initiative by the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau demonstrates their commitment to improving gas safety management and control. By enforcing laws, conducting thorough inspections, and promoting cooperation, the bureau aims to create a safer environment for gas consumption in the city.