The Three Kings Bridge is scheduled in the Comfama parks

During the Three Wise Men holiday weekend, that is, from January 6 to 8, the Comfama Parks will open their doors to all the public who wish to enjoy their wide offering in the Aburrá Valley and in various regions of Antioquia.

This time, the programming will seek to encourage habits and rituals of gratitude so that families celebrate together good endings and new beginnings, regarding the beginning of a new year.

Entry costs

Entrance fees range from $3,000 depending on the park and the person’s affiliation category to the family compensation fund.

“The Comfama Parks are spaces that promote harmony and vital balance, but they are also places designed for families to begin to embrace those goals that are renewed every year. For this Three Kings’ Bridge, that is our message, that, in addition to giving thanks, each family begins to project their well-being through the meeting, experiencing a start to the year full of good energy,” said Juan Felipe Builes Barrera, head of Travel and Recreation. from Comfama.

You can consult the complete schedule HERE. You can also purchase tickets online, which can be done at THIS LINK.

