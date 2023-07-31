The three major legal persons sold more than 103.2 billion yuan in July, and the monthly line is still 3 red

The concentrated market of Taiwan stocks today changed its face and resold more than 8.841 billion yuan, and the three major legal persons sold more than 9.791 billion yuan. The index fluctuated 382.28 points and closed down 147.5 points. The stocks are rising, and they are even more lonely. Fortunately, the monthly line is still 3 red in a row. Cumulatively in July, foreign capital sold more than 83.944 billion yuan, the largest single month this year. Self-employed traders sold more than 1.398 billion yuan, investment credits sold more than 17.937 billion yuan, and the three major legal entities sold more than 103.281 billion yuan. Foreign capital still bought more than 290.212 billion yuan.

U.S. stocks closed higher last Friday, driving all Asian stocks to go higher this morning, while Taiwan’s concentrated market was also led by stocks such as capital services, electronic components, and paper-making stocks at the beginning of the session, pushing the index to 17,463.76 points at one point, a surge of about 170 points, write a new intraday high this year, and rewrite the swing high in mid-April last year.

However, about 30 minutes after the opening of the market, creative (3443) limit-down selling pressure spilled over to the AI ​​concept group, including Wistron (3231), Quanta (2382), Gigabyte (2376), etc. followed by flashing green lights, plus Quanwang TSMC (2330 ) failed to attack the monthly line, turned black and fell to the 5-day line. The impact of the broader market index followed to 17081.48 points and fell 211.45 points, which was less than 10 points away from the lower monthly line. Fortunately, groups such as defense and aerospace, assets and services, and carbon rights concepts slammed on the brakes, and the final drop was reduced to 147.5 points to 17,145.43 points, and the total transaction value was enlarged to 482.897 billion yuan. Accumulated throughout July, the concentrated market still rose by 229.89 points, an increase of 1.36%.

In terms of chips, today foreign capital terminated 4 consecutive buys and resold over 8.84144 billion yuan, investment trust bought over 1.8198 billion yuan, self-employed traders sold over 2.77002 billion yuan, and the three major legal persons sold over 9.791 billion yuan. . Looking back at last week, foreign investors bought more than 3.559 billion yuan, investment credits sold more than 6.572 billion yuan, self-employed traders bought more than 8.741 billion yuan, and the three major legal persons bought more than 5.729 billion yuan. Looking back on June, foreign capital bought more than 26.944 billion yuan, invested and sold more than 3.317 billion yuan, self-operated traders bought more than 44.481 billion yuan, and the three major legal persons bought more than 68.109 billion yuan; Commercial sales exceeded 1.398 billion yuan, investment credit sales exceeded 17.937 billion yuan, and the three major legal persons sold a total of more than 103.281 billion yuan. Since the beginning of this year, foreign capital has still bought more than 290.212 billion yuan.

On the technical side, the RSI on the 5th is 47.03, the RSI on the 10th is 52.22, the K value on the 9th is 60.74, the D value on the 9th is 61.96, and the deviation rate on the 20th is 0.43.

On the disk, TSMC (2330), the weight coach, opened higher and then fluctuated lower. Although it was pulled up in late trading, it still closed at 565 yuan, missing the 5-day line, affecting Hon Hai (2317) and falling 0.91%; MediaTek (2454 ) was praised by two foreign investors for its Q4 operation. It sold more than 16,000 shares today, and its stock price closed up 4.86% at 690 yuan; , Today, the entire market maintained a high level, closing at 2,175 yuan.

However, the AI ​​concept group, which has been on the rise recently, has changed color today. Among them, Creative (3443) was hit by the downward revision of its operating target, and its stock price jumped to the limit and locked in the end; Wistron (3231) also opened high and fluctuated for about 30 minutes. , lost to the selling pressure all the way down to the lower limit of 141.5 yuan, and dragged down Quanta (2382), VIA (2388), ASUS (2357), Gigabyte (2376) and others followed by flashing green lights, closing down at 238.5 yuan and 133 yuan respectively , 364 yuan, and 314 yuan, becoming the biggest tow bottle today.

After the AI ​​group fell into trouble, funds were transferred to defense and aerospace concept stocks to avoid the wind. Most stocks rose in volume and price. jpp-KY (5284) frequently flashed red lights and closed at 133 yuan. It joined hands with Longde Shipbuilding (6753) to attack the mountain. It also drove Skycom (3025) up 9.04%, Leihu (8033) up 6.22%, Quanxun (5222) up 4.05%, ZTE (1513) up 4%, Hanxiang (2634) up 3.16%, playing today’s Anti-air main force.

Concentrated market last week, with the support of the three major legal entities repurchasing over 5.729 billion yuan, the index rose by 262.23 points, an increase of 1.54%. month line. The legal person said that after the end of July, the listed companies will enter the period of intensive financial report announcement, and the July revenue will also be announced. Fund buying will gradually be transferred to individual stocks with fundamental themes. You can pay attention to the direction of betting by foreign legal persons as an indicator for short-term attention. And tomorrow will enter August. Experts said that the volatile pattern of Taiwan stocks will continue, and the follow-up will focus on three major variables, namely, US technology financial reports, semi-annual reports of listed companies, and July economic data.

On the international front, the legal person pointed out that the FOMC interest rate decision has come to an end, and the market should stabilize. However, there are still a number of economic data to be released this week, including 7/31 (Mon) Eurozone CPI, 8/3 (Four) the Bank of England meeting, 8/4 (Fri) U.S. non-agricultural report, still need to beware of fluctuations in international stock markets.

(Times Information Li Huilan)

further reading

AI has a future? 3 foreign capital target prices to see at a time

Fearless of the limit-down trend, the lion and the little golden rooster soared 172% in the world

Over-the-counter sightseeing hotels were “cut leeks” by Wu Fushan Fu

The post The three major corporations sold more than 103.2 billion yuan in July, and the monthly line still has 3 reds appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

