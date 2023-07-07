The Three Major Problems in Data Security: Qi Xiangdong Warns of Network Vulnerabilities

Data Security: Qi Xiangdong Identifies Three Major Problems

July 7, 2023 – At the Digital Security Summit Forum held during the 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference and the 2023BCS Beijing Cyber ​​Security Conference, Qi Xiangdong, the vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and chairman of Qi Anxin Group, highlighted three major problems in data security.

The first problem, according to Qi Xiangdong, is the difficulty in distinguishing between true and false data manipulation behaviors. With the complex operational behaviors involved in data transfer, it becomes challenging to determine whether a specific action is a legitimate business operation or a cyber attack. Hackers often disguise their activities as normal business operations, making it harder to detect and prevent data theft.

The second problem lies in the “three people” violations, which are hard to control. Insiders, mainly administrators, technicians, and operators, pose a significant risk in terms of data security. With their higher access rights, they become susceptible to exploitation by hackers for phishing attacks. Combating this issue becomes critical in ensuring comprehensive data protection.

The third problem identified by Qi Xiangdong is the difficulty in preventing software supply chain loopholes and backdoors. These vulnerabilities present an ongoing challenge in safeguarding data. Exploiting these weaknesses allows hackers to gain unauthorized access and compromise the integrity of systems.

Considering these problems, Qi Xiangdong emphasizes that network security being “easy to attack but hard to defend” will become the new normal in the era of digital intelligence. With the uncertainty of where hackers will strike, comprehensive defense measures become essential. Furthermore, attackers operate within the shadows, enabling them to focus their efforts, overcome resource limitations, and exploit software vulnerabilities.

As the digital landscape evolves, it becomes increasingly crucial for businesses and organizations to address these issues in order to protect sensitive data. As data breaches and cyber attacks continue to plague industries worldwide, taking proactive measures to strengthen network security becomes imperative.

Li Ji, the responsible editor for this article, highlighted the importance of copyright protection. China News Agency holds the copyright for China News Service, and any unauthorized use may result in legal consequences.

Source: China News Network

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

