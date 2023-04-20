The three major U.S. stock index futures keep their monthly line

Recently, the focus of the market on US stocks is the Federal Reserve (Fed) Beige Book report, economic data and corporate financial reports.

Fed officials have recently expressed their opinions, including St. Louis Fed President Bullard, Atlanta Fed President Bostick and New York Fed President Williams.

Bullard indicated that he was in favor of continuing to raise interest rates due to inflation factors, and said that the market was worried that the economic recession would be amplified, and he tended to raise interest rates to a higher level; The time remains unchanged, and the Fed officials’ speech is roughly the same as the Beige Book.

As the Fed sharply raised interest rates, causing turmoil in the banking industry, the banking industry used the Fed discount window and term financing plans to reduce the liquidity crisis of regional banks. It is expected that the probability of major financial crisis events is not high.

However, although the bank liquidity crisis has been lifted, it has caused a tightening of bank credit, which is expected to gradually affect the real economy. Considering the tightening effect, interest rates will be raised at the same time. Therefore, the Fed interest rate dot plot in March is the same as that in December last year, and has not changed. After raising the interest rate by 1 yard, the high interest rate will remain unchanged until the end of the year.

In terms of corporate financial reports, most of the ones that have been announced are better than market expectations. As of now, the market predicts that the S&P 500 index will be profitable. The profit growth forecast for the first quarter of 2023 is -7.46%, and -6.48% for the second quarter, and will gradually increase in the second half of the year. resume growth.

Although the three major U.S. stock index futures have recently turned into consolidation, they are still above the monthly line. In addition, the monthly line is beneficial to many parties, but it is still necessary to be cautious and strictly abide by the stop loss after entering the market. (Provided by Jiang Zhongkang, futures analyst at Yushan Investment Consulting, organized by Fang Xinting)

