India’s second-ranked Australia is in a three-match ODI series starting from March 17. The first match of the series will be played on March 17. The series of four Test matches played between the two teams in the “Border-Gaskar Trophy” series has been won by India team 1-2, but the last Test match between the two teams was a draw. Now India will play three ODIs between Australia. The series is to be played in. The first match of the series will be played on March 17, the second match on March 19 and the third and final match on March 22 in Chennai.