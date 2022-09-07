Home News The Three Peaks and the Milky Way in Ferretti’s shot
The Three Peaks and the Milky Way in Ferretti's shot

by admin
The Three Peaks and the Milky Way in Ferretti’s shot

The shot made possible by an incredibly clear sky, perfect weather conditions

AURONZO. It doesn’t happen every day to photograph the Three peaks of Lavaredo with the Milky Way clearly visible in the background. A magical night, the one that saw the protagonist Saverio Ferretti, a tourist from the Marches with a passion for photography who on June 28th found himself in front of his eyes, probably surprisingly, a unique spectacle that left him breathless. The starry sky above the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, to be immortalized from a privileged position in South Tyrol. To make the atmosphere even more magical was the possibility of seeing, clearly visible even to the naked eye, the presence of the Milky Way. All thanks to a clear sky and practically perfect weather conditions. To the satisfaction of Saverio Ferretti who yesterday, thanks to the sharing on the very clicked Facebook pages of the Auronzo refuge and the Tre Cime Dolomiti tourist consortium, went to the honors of the social networks.

