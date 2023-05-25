The three-year action plan for the high-quality development of education in Yunnan Province was released

In 2025, the overall development level of education will basically enter the advanced ranks in the west

In order to accelerate the high-quality development of education in Yunnan and give full play to the basic and strategic supporting role of education, recently, the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee and the General Office of the Provincial Government issued the “Three-Year Action Plan for the High-quality Development of Education in Yunnan Province (2023-2025)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Action Plan”), put forward the goals and tasks of accelerating the high-quality development of education in Yunnan from the aspects of guiding ideology, action goals, key tasks, and safeguard measures.

The “Action Plan” proposes that efforts will be made to expand the supply of high-quality educational resources, focus on improving the quality of independent training of talents, focus on improving the ability of education to serve the national strategy and Yunnan’s economic and social development, run education that satisfies the people, build a strong education province, and write a good story for China. Make new contributions to education in the modernized Yunnan chapter.

The supply of high-quality educational resources continues to increase

The “Action Plan” clearly states that in 2023, the focus will be on the establishment of mechanisms to achieve improvement in one year. Improve the construction mechanism of the “Great Ideological and Political Course”, and build a number of “Zhang Guimei Ideological and Political Lectures” sub-classrooms. Priority support will be given to Nujiang Prefecture, Diqing Prefecture and border counties (cities) to supplement teachers, build and expand schools. A breakthrough has been achieved in the quality and balance of county-level compulsory education. The group school-running model of basic education has been initially established. The trusteeship and assistance for ordinary high schools in county areas has been fully implemented. Start the vocational school standard project. Accelerate the construction of “Double First-Class”. Establish a normalized science and education collaborative development mechanism. An education public service platform will be basically established.

In 2024, we will focus on quality improvement and achieve results in two years. A number of Yunling ideological and political education brands have been built, and the establishment rate of “Safe Campus” has reached 100%. The quality of education in disadvantaged areas has been significantly improved. Significant progress has been made in the quality and balance of compulsory education in counties. The conglomeration of basic education and the trusteeship and assistance of county-level ordinary high schools have formed a demonstration effect. Vocational undergraduate schools have achieved zero breakthroughs, and strive to create 3 national “double high” colleges and 10 national “double excellent” schools. About 20 doctoral and master’s degree authorization points have been newly added, and all majors of public undergraduate colleges and universities have reached the national average and above. The digital education resource library and management system were further improved.

In 2025, we will focus on stepping up to the next level and basically enter the advanced ranks in the west. The quality of the school’s ideological and political work has been comprehensively improved. The “five educations” are simultaneously promoted and the education system is sound and perfect. The coverage rate of inclusive kindergartens reached 90%. The shortage of teachers in shortage subjects has been basically filled, and the proportion of counties with high-quality and balanced compulsory education has reached about 30%. The coverage rate of special education schools in counties (cities, districts) with a population of more than 200,000 reached 95%. Ordinary high school trusteeship assistance has achieved full coverage in the county. Four regional industry-education associations and a number of industry-industry-education integration communities will be established. Strive to enter the top 1% of ESI rankings in 24 disciplines, and all undergraduate majors in the province reach the national average and above. Cultivate and build a number of high-level scientific and technological innovation platforms, form a cluster of scientific and technological innovation platforms that support and serve key industries in Yunnan Province, and significantly improve the development capabilities of technological innovation and service industries. The digital campuses of universities, middle schools and primary schools basically achieve full coverage.

Through three years of hard work, the province’s shortcomings in the education field have been basically filled, the supply of high-quality educational resources has continued to increase, the quality of education has steadily improved, the overall development level of education has basically entered the advanced ranks in the west, and the people’s satisfaction with education has further improved.

Make every effort to guarantee financial education funds

The “Action Plan” proposes that there are 8 key tasks in the past three years, including the action of strengthening party building to promote morality and cultivation of people, the action of inclusive preschool education and special education, the action of strengthening teachers and revitalizing schools in basic education, and the actions of Nujiang Prefecture and Diqing Prefecture. Actions to improve education quality in and border counties (cities), actions to build a modern vocational education system, actions to improve the quality of higher education, actions to serve the industry with technological innovation in colleges and universities, and actions to promote digitalization of education.

The “Action Plan” requires that the policy requirements of “two increases and no reductions” in education funds should be strictly implemented. According to the ratio of fiscal education funds to GDP not less than 4%, the average increase in education funds in the province’s general public budget exceeds the national average. According to the requirements of the Ministry of Finance, education expenditure should be the first in the proportion of fiscal expenditure, new fiscal revenue should be used for education first, and all efforts should be made to guarantee financial education funds. For major projects, “one case, one discussion” guarantees investment. Increase support for local government special bond education projects. In accordance with the requirements for the division of financial powers and expenditure responsibilities, the responsibilities of governments at all levels will be compacted, and financial allocations for schools at all levels and types will be implemented at different levels. Establish a differentiated per-student funding system for vocational education based on major categories. Establish a reward and subsidy incentive mechanism for financial education investment below the provincial level. Further optimize and improve the charging policies of public colleges and universities. Each region should establish a dynamic adjustment mechanism for fees charged by kindergartens, ordinary high schools and secondary vocational education. (Reporter Chen Li)