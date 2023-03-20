The strikes of workers in the education and training sector continue; This time, it is about the trained administration officials who gathered in a protest vigil in front of Parliament, today, Monday, demanding the implementation of their demand file and the guarantee of their “digested rights,” as they said.

In this context, Muhammad Zabouri, a member of the National Coordination of Trained Administrative Frameworks, said that the stand comes as a protest against “the intransigence of the central administration regarding the legitimate and just demands of the Dignity Regiment 2022/2023.”

Zabori, in a statement to Hespress, expressed his rejection of the contents of the January 14, 2023 agreement, “which neglected this group of trained administrative frameworks and their demands,” saying that through the aforementioned agreement, “no positive signs were given.”

For her part, Siham Wali, a member of the same coordination committee, said: “We reject the offer made by the Minister of National Education during his agreement with the most representative unions, as this category has been excluded, marginalized, and deprived of its right to promotion.”

And she continued, “We entered these centers on exceptional conditions, represented in obtaining less than 15 years of work, ranking in the 11th scale of public office, and a license certificate,” criticizing what she called “the piracy of years of seniority.”

The National Coordination of Trained Administrative Frameworks criticizes “the intransigence of the Ministry, the guardian of the education sector, and with it the government, in responding to just and legitimate demands, represented by graduating with an excellent degree, while preserving seniority in the degree for those who entered the corps in this capacity, and announcing all vacant positions before appointment, and mobility Between the wires, the opening of the transitional movement after one year of appointment, and a review of the evaluation system and examinations with the abolition of the fulfillment of the fragments.

The Coordination Committee announced its “adherence to the militant unity of all trainees and trainees in the educational administration corps throughout the country,” and its “denunciation of the deaf ears policy pursued by the Ministry, the guardian of the sector, and with it the government, for civilized and responsible struggles for coordination.” and empower him from outside the ladder.”