Home News The throats of the trained administrative staff resound in the streets of Rabat against the “piracy of the years of seniority”
News

The throats of the trained administrative staff resound in the streets of Rabat against the “piracy of the years of seniority”

by admin
The throats of the trained administrative staff resound in the streets of Rabat against the “piracy of the years of seniority”

The strikes of workers in the education and training sector continue; This time, it is about the trained administration officials who gathered in a protest vigil in front of Parliament, today, Monday, demanding the implementation of their demand file and the guarantee of their “digested rights,” as they said.

In this context, Muhammad Zabouri, a member of the National Coordination of Trained Administrative Frameworks, said that the stand comes as a protest against “the intransigence of the central administration regarding the legitimate and just demands of the Dignity Regiment 2022/2023.”

Zabori, in a statement to Hespress, expressed his rejection of the contents of the January 14, 2023 agreement, “which neglected this group of trained administrative frameworks and their demands,” saying that through the aforementioned agreement, “no positive signs were given.”

For her part, Siham Wali, a member of the same coordination committee, said: “We reject the offer made by the Minister of National Education during his agreement with the most representative unions, as this category has been excluded, marginalized, and deprived of its right to promotion.”

And she continued, “We entered these centers on exceptional conditions, represented in obtaining less than 15 years of work, ranking in the 11th scale of public office, and a license certificate,” criticizing what she called “the piracy of years of seniority.”

The National Coordination of Trained Administrative Frameworks criticizes “the intransigence of the Ministry, the guardian of the education sector, and with it the government, in responding to just and legitimate demands, represented by graduating with an excellent degree, while preserving seniority in the degree for those who entered the corps in this capacity, and announcing all vacant positions before appointment, and mobility Between the wires, the opening of the transitional movement after one year of appointment, and a review of the evaluation system and examinations with the abolition of the fulfillment of the fragments.

See also  After the social situation is cleared, three questions are asked about how Jilin, a major auto industry province, will resume work and production_News Center_China Net

The Coordination Committee announced its “adherence to the militant unity of all trainees and trainees in the educational administration corps throughout the country,” and its “denunciation of the deaf ears policy pursued by the Ministry, the guardian of the sector, and with it the government, for civilized and responsible struggles for coordination.” and empower him from outside the ladder.”

You may also like

Insights into the ritual past of an ancient...

The French government survives a vote of no...

They offer a million-dollar reward for those responsible...

Essener does not want to leave the burning...

Developments in the political process in Sudan… A...

Nestlé and UNESCO will support young people from...

Special Olympics athletes in Schladming: “Come on today”

Presidential Office “Invitation of G7 leaders, affirmative measures...

A man is riddled with shots in La...

Desy enters into cooperation with institute in Chicago...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy