Vialfrè. After the closing of the last shop, the Municipality focuses on the stalls Green light in the Council for the regulation. Meanwhile, near the church opens the Barbaloc

VIALFRÈ

Left Vialfrè without grocery stores, after the last one closed, the municipal administration moved by setting up the Thursday morning market. While waiting for the start date to be established, the preliminary bureaucratic steps have been completed in the city council.

The municipal council of Piero Gianoglio presented the regulation of the market areas to the city council, which was unanimously approved by the seven councilors present at the council meeting on 9 September last. In the first of the 29 articles of the new municipal regulation, the weekly market in Vialfredese is expected to be held every Thursday, from 7.30 to 13.30 (even in the event of a holiday) in the area of ​​via Bovetti, in front of the municipal building that houses the Fricandò restaurant. , at the entrance to the town from San Martino Canavese.

It remains to be established, as mayor Piero Gianoglio explained, the day of the first market, which will be defined in a very short time. To ensure an imminent start are the adhesions of street vendors already received in the Municipality: a grocery and various counter of an operator from Orio Canavese, one of fruit and vegetables from Agliè and one of bread and pastry from San Maurizio Canavese. At the same time, the restoration works of the municipal building in Piazza Bovetti continue, at the entrance to the town in which, as the mayor had announced, a new commercial structure could be hosted, in the hope of finding a new operator interested in opening a small minimarket. in Vialfrè. For the recovery of the property the Municipality spent about 80 thousand euros last year and now the works of the second and final lot are nearing completion, which concern the part relating to the various systems and fixtures, for an additional expenditure of about 50 thousand. euro, entrusted to the Artedil company of Cesare Trossello di San Martino.

On the same line is the opening of a small bar near the church. In recent days it was inaugurated with the name of Barbaloc. It occupies the characteristic wooden house that in the past had been used with little success as an information point and bookcrossing in collaboration with the Pro loco. –