In order to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, vigorously publicize and carry forward the deeds and spirit of heroes and heroes, and strengthen the youth responsibility of “a strong country has me”, on April 5, the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League, the Propaganda Department of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, and the municipal government agencies Committee, Municipal Education Commission, Municipal Veterans Affairs Bureau, Municipal Civilization Office, Beichen District Committee, Tianjin Garrison Political Work Bureau, Civil Aviation University of China, Municipal Youth Federation, Municipal Student Federation, and Municipal Youth Working Committee jointly launched the “Inheritance of Red Gene Contribution” Ten Actions'” Tianjin Youth Qingming Festival heroic theme group (team) day activity.

At 9 o’clock in the morning, amidst the solemn national anthem, the event officially began. The audience stood in silence to pay tribute to the martyrs who died heroically for the cause of the liberation of the Chinese nation and the cause of the construction of the Republic.

At the event site, the representative work of the party, regiment, and team members delivered a speech “Ten Actions” for Inheriting the Red Gene and Contributing Merit. Yang Changlin, the son of Yang Liandi, the first-class hero of the Chinese People’s Volunteers, told the heroic deeds of his father’s heroic sacrifice when he participated in the Chinese People’s Volunteers’ entry into North Korea and repaired the Qingchuan River Bridge. Be a role model and achieve a brilliant life with excellent skills.

The student representatives of the sixth phase of Tianjin’s “Green Horse Project” reviewed the patriotism and heroic spirit of the revolutionary martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the party and the country and expressed their heroic spirit. Ten Actions”, a firm determination to write a youthful chapter on the new journey. Representatives of the Young Pioneers and students of the Tianjin Youth and Children’s Activity Center delivered speeches, calling on the young people in Jinmen to turn their hearts to the party, integrate the red gene into their blood, and be ready to contribute to the realization of the second centenary goal and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!

Facing the brightly colored party flags, regiment flags, and team flags, the entire party, regiment, and team members revisited the oaths of joining the party, joining the league, and joining the team. The Young Pioneers sang “We Are the Successors of Communism”. The young people in Tianjin in the new era demonstrate the value of youth with a high-spirited attitude, and make a solemn promise to inherit the great cause of communism.

Accompanied by the affectionate “Song of Presenting Flowers”, the responsible comrades of the sponsoring units stepped forward to present flower baskets to the revolutionary martyrs, and carefully arranged the elegiac couplets to pay tribute to the people’s heroes. Young Party members, members of the Communist Youth League, and Young Pioneers stepped forward one by one to pay homage to the Monument to the People’s Heroes and present flowers.

About 800 representatives of young party members, league members, and young pioneers from various industries and fields in the city participated in the event.

(China Daily Tianjin reporter station Yang Cheng; Source of photo: Propaganda Department of the Communist Youth League Tianjin Committee)

