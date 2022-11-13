The Tianzhou cargo spacecraft will be transferred to a regular launch every six months

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-13 19:10

Xinhua News Agency, Hainan, Wenchang, November 13. The Long March 7 carrier rocket carrying the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft ignited at the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the morning of the 12th, and the last “space express” in the construction phase of the space station was completed. In the follow-up, “Tianzhou” will maintain the launch frequency of once every six months, forming a normalized launch.

“In order to meet the needs of intensive launches, Tianzhou cargo spacecraft implements the method of batch production, and the shape and function of the same batch are similar or similar.” Bai Mingsheng, chief designer of Tianzhou cargo spacecraft of the Fifth Academy of Aerospace Science and Technology Group, introduced that from Tianzhou Beginning on the 6th, the cargo spacecraft will undergo system upgrades, such as relatively large improvements to the cargo compartment, greatly enhancing the cargo transportation capacity of the sealed compartment, etc. After the upgrade, the materials provided to the astronauts will be able to support a longer time.

In addition, for the “exclusive car” of the Tianzhou cargo spacecraft, the Long March 7 carrier rocket, the launch site has also actively optimized the pre-launch process to improve reliability. “The launch site has reorganized the test items, and adjusted the rocket test and launch cycle to 27 days, which is 15 days less than when the Long March 7 first flew.” Zhong Wen’an, chief engineer of the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, said, “Now the Tianzhou mission test, The launch can be completed within one month, which greatly improves the efficiency of the rocket launch.”