After the rise in standstill measure of carriers in Ambato, the ticket value continues to be the same.

The public transport rate, up to now, has not had no increase and the carriers they are not authorized to raise the price under any circumstances.

The price of the ticket is 0.30 cents for the general public and only the 50% of this value for students, people with disabilities and the elderly.

The theme of the new ticket rate in Ambato it is the responsibility of the Municipal Council, who after the first and second debate will make the decision of whether or not to approve the increase in fares.

The union of carriers and citizens are obliged to respect the values already established and in the case of not doing so, they can be communicated to the ECU 911 or approach a transit agent to raise your complaint.

Urban and rural transport on all its routes resumed its service today, Wednesday March 22, 2023, after receiving the notification for the extraordinary session of the Municipal Council. (VAB)