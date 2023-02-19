The tide rises from the Pearl River, and the broad bay area on both sides rushes towards the future——Written on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the release of the “Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”

Not long ago, the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao jointly held the 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Conference in Nansha, Guangzhou, the geometric center of the Greater Bay Area. It attracted hundreds of high-quality enterprises from more than ten countries and regions around the world, and reached cooperation on the spot There are 853 projects with a total investment of 2.5 trillion yuan. In just half a day, 48 selected major projects were signed on-site, with a total investment of 180.1 billion yuan.

The wide influence, great attraction, and strong driving force are amazing! The “appeal” of the Greater Bay Area can be seen today. Facing the “triple pressure” at home and abroad, merchants at home and abroad reflect the world‘s strong confidence in the future of the Bay Area.

In the four years since the “Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” was released, high-level economic activities “in the name of the Bay Area” have been held frequently. World-class Bay Area, the best-developed Bay Area” has become the most extensive “Bay Area Consensus”.

Over the past four years, Grasping Iron and Youhen has fulfilled the “Mission of the Bay Area”

In the world map, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, together with the New York Bay Area, San Francisco Bay Area, and Tokyo Bay Area, are also known as the world‘s four major bay areas.

In recent years, many astronomy enthusiasts have discovered that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has become one of the most brightly lit areas on the blue planet if you look down at the earth from the perspective of space. What amazes astronomy enthusiasts even more is that the scale, brightness, and density of this brilliant region are increasing year by year.

The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is a national strategy personally planned, deployed and promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping. Keeping in mind the entrustment of the General Secretary, Guangdong Province adheres to the “requirements of the central government, the direction of the Bay Area, the needs of Hong Kong and Macao, and the capabilities of Guangdong”.

In the past 4 years, the blueprint drawn is gradually becoming a real scene.

Data show that by the end of 2022, the total economic volume of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will be nearly 13 trillion yuan, an increase of about 3 trillion yuan over 2017.

If 13 trillion is placed in a global comparison, it has surpassed South Korea and ranked among the top 10 major economies in the world. It is in the same echelon as Italy and Canada. The rapid development has attracted the attention of the world.

Looking back on the journey, every journey has the care and concern of General Secretary Xi Jinping; every journey is a further magnificent transformation.

In December 2012, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Guangdong for the first time after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The general secretary pointed out that he hopes that Guangdong will join hands with Hong Kong and Macao to build a world-class city group with more comprehensive competitiveness.

On July 1, 2017, under the personal witness of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the National Development and Reform Commission and the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao jointly signed the “Framework Agreement on Deepening Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation and Promoting the Construction of the Greater Bay Area” in Hong Kong, and the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was officially launched start up. A few months later, the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was included in the report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Under General Secretary Xi Jinping’s personal planning, personal deployment, and personal promotion, the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has ushered in a new stage of full implementation and accelerated advancement: On February 18, 2019, the “Outline of the Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area” was officially launched The announcement made a comprehensive plan for the strategic positioning, development goals, and spatial layout of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

In the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Plan Outline”, a basic document with a length of more than 27,000 words, it anchors “a vibrant world-class city group, an international technological innovation center with global influence,’ An important support for the construction of the Belt and Road, a demonstration zone for in-depth cooperation between the Mainland and Hong Kong and Macao, and a high-quality living circle that is suitable for living, working and traveling” is the strategic goal.

Over the past four years, the global transportation system has constituted a “hard-core Bay Area”

In the early spring of Lingnan, overlooking from the container tower crane in Nansha Port, the Pearl River rushes into the sea, and the cargo ships shuttle like tides. Spread out a map, with Nansha as the center and a radius of 100 kilometers, you will magically find that this circle gathers all 11 cities with their own characteristics and unlimited potential in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

——Here is the busiest airport group in the world. In 2020, Guangzhou Baiyun Airport will become the airport with the largest passenger traffic in the world; last month, Guangzhou Baiyun Airport once again ushered in a bright moment: the annual passenger throughput “ranked first in the country” for three consecutive years. The world-class airport group led by the three major international aviation hubs of Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, Shenzhen Bao’an Airport and Hong Kong International Airport is rapidly emerging. It is estimated that by 2035, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will have 7 transport airports and 17 runways, with a passenger throughput of 420 million passengers and a cargo and mail throughput of more than 20 million tons. It will become a world-class airport group leading the world and high-quality development .

——The busy Pearl River estuary, the port area has become a chain of beads. All 11 cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area have ports, namely Shenzhen Port, Guangzhou Port, Dongguan Port, Zhuhai Port, Huizhou Port, Foshan Port, Zhongshan Port, Jiangmen Port, Zhaoqing Port, Victoria Port, and Macao Port.

Ships sail all over the world, and the port connects the world; the city in the bay area prospers toward the port. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is bordering the river and the sea, and has a developed economy. It is one of the regional port groups with the largest throughput capacity and the best water depth conditions in the world. The throughput of regional ports ranks first among all bay areas in the world. The four ports of Guangzhou Port, Shenzhen Port, Zhuhai Port, and Dongguan Port have entered the ranks of large ports with 100 million tons. The container throughput of Shenzhen Port and Guangzhou Port is even among the top five in the world.

——In the early morning, when the first ray of sunlight shines on Lingdingyang, the 55-kilometer Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge looks like a long rainbow across the sea. On the eve of the Spring Festival in the Year of the Rabbit, the Zhuhai Highway Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge ushered in a peak traffic flow, and the number of inbound and outbound vehicles hit a new high…

At present, on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed rail line with a total length of 141 kilometers, from Guangzhou to Hong Kong, 14 pairs of trains run from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm every day, with an average of 1 pair per hour.

Five cross-Pearl River Estuary passages have been completed, and the construction of projects such as the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Passage, Huangmaohai Cross-sea Bridge, and Shiziyang Passage has been accelerated, and a horizontal “golden corridor” in the Greater Bay Area has been erected.

Continuous effort, long-term success. The construction of the “Greater Bay Area on Rails” continues to advance. The operating mileage of railways in the Greater Bay Area is about 2,500 kilometers, including 1,430 kilometers of high-speed rail. The “one-hour living circle” is basically formed.

……

Over the past four years, the continuous extension of the three-dimensional transportation system is connecting the Bay Area urban agglomeration standing on both sides of the Pearl River from a “group image” into a “Bay Area Face” facing the world and the future. The future of the Greater Bay Area has become increasingly clear.

Over the past four years, anchoring innovation to create a “vibrant Bay Area”

Innovation has been the dynamic gene driving the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area from the very beginning. Anchoring an international science and technology innovation center with global influence, the word “innovation” appears repeatedly 139 times in the development plan of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

In the past four years, system and mechanism innovation has always been the main battlefield for the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It would not be an exaggeration to use the words “overcoming difficulties” to describe the difficulties of institutional innovation in the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

“One country, two systems, three customs territories” is a major feature of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and it is also a difficulty that the construction of the Greater Bay Area has to face. The construction of the Greater Bay Area is to move forward steadily in the process of constantly breaking through the old system and mechanism and continuously establishing new “Bay Area Links”. Over the past four years, in order to facilitate the flow of elements such as personnel, capital, goods, and information, Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao have carried out a series of system and mechanism innovations. Today, with the increasing improvement of “Soft Unicom”, the three major Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau cooperation platforms in Hengqin, Qianhai and Nansha will play an increasingly powerful role.

In Hengqin, Zhuhai, the “first-line” Hengqin Port (Phase II) project and the main project of the “second-line” channel customs supervision workplace have been fully completed, and the hardware preparations for customs closure operations have been completed, and the supporting policy of “division management” is being accelerated; Shenzhen Qianhai, Shenzhen-Hong Kong International Legal District has introduced 155 legal institutions such as the China (Shenzhen) Intellectual Property Protection Center, 8 of the 16 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau joint venture law firms across the country have settled in Qianhai, and the Greater Bay Area International Arbitration Center has officially launched, Shenzhen The establishment of commercial courts is accelerating; in Nansha, Guangzhou, in addition to a number of major platform policies such as high-level open pilots for cross-border trade and investment, the most “eye-catching” is probably the preferential personal tax policy for Hong Kong and Macau residents, and Nansha enterprises enjoy 15% income tax The implementation of preferential policies and the policy of extending the loss carry-forward period for high-tech enterprises.

All of these have built a “silky” and efficient operating system for the flow of elements in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and for the smooth implementation of the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

Over the past four years, the original intention of building an international science and technology innovation center in the Greater Bay Area has remained unchanged. The “two points” and “two corridors” of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Hetao, Guangdong-Macao Hengqin, Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong, and Guangzhou-Zhuhai-Macao are driving the rapid accumulation of innovative resources. A large number of scientific research centers such as the Spallation Neutron Source, Pengcheng Laboratory, and Guangzhou Laboratory are like “sparks”, constantly igniting the enthusiasm for scientific and technological innovation in the Greater Bay Area.

Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao joint innovation has become a major feature of technological innovation in the Greater Bay Area. Mai Peiran, Acting Director of the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI of the University of Macau, and his team set up a laboratory branch in Hengqin, Zhuhai, and established the University of Macau IC Microelectronics Research Institute in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone in Hetao, Shenzhen. Institute, focusing on research in the field of chips. Mai Peiran said: “Shenzhen is a gathering place for large high-tech enterprises. Enterprises’ pursuit of technology and investment have strongly supported the application of technology. The manufacturing industries in Zhuhai, Dongguan and other places are very developed, and it is easy to achieve mass production of products. The division of labor and cooperation among the three places has formed It has formed a complete chain of transformation of technological achievements.”

The fertile soil of science and technology has spawned new seedlings of enterprises. At present, the Greater Bay Area has gathered 51 unicorn companies, accounting for about 1/6 of the country and 1/20 of the world.

Now, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has become one of the most important technological innovation centers in the world. The number of international patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) in my country has ranked first in the world for three consecutive years, and the number of PCT international patent applications in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area accounts for half of the country’s total.

In the past four years, heart-warming policies have built a “people’s livelihood bay area”

The cultures of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao have the same origin, people are close friends, folk customs are similar, and their advantages are complementary. The bright prospect of the construction of the Greater Bay Area has attracted more and more people from Hong Kong and Macau to pay attention to the Greater Bay Area and go to the Greater Bay Area.

In Hengqin, there are 6,909 Macao residents living and working, and there are 5,323 Macao-funded enterprises in the area. On January 1 this year, the policy of “Macao cars going north” was implemented, and the number of Macao single-plate vehicles entering and exiting through the Zhuhai Highway Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has repeatedly hit new highs. At present, “Hong Kong Motors Northward” is also accelerating.

On February 8, the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Smart Port Public Service Platform officially started construction. After completion, it will further improve the level of customs clearance facilitation in Hengqin and Macao. There is only one starting point: convenience.

On the same day, the Guangdong People’s Congress announced the “Regulations on the Promotion of the Development of the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone”, which will come into effect on March 1. As the first comprehensive regulation in the cooperation zone, it will play a positive role in promoting moderately diversified economic development in Macao and enriching the practice of “one country, two systems”.

Lu Dong, a Hong Kong native, works at the Fok Ying-tung Research Institute of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Nansha. When he first came to Nansha, the governments of Guangzhou City and Nansha District gave Lv Dong start-up funds for scientific research projects and subsidies for settling down respectively. Lu Dong told the headquarter reporter that he will have a very good start in both life and work. In 4 to 5 years, he can settle down in the Greater Bay Area and work hard. After the introduction of the policy of allowing Hong Kong and Macao residents to apply for public institutions in the Greater Bay Area (Mainland), more than 1,500 Hong Kong and Macao residents have applied for the exam, and 36 people have been hired! There are also more and more young people from Hong Kong and Macao who choose to work in various innovation and entrepreneurship incubation bases in the Greater Bay Area, and there are currently more than 4,100 people.

Only when you live in peace can you work happily. Now, in the inland cities of the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong and Macao residents and their accompanying children can equally enjoy preschool education, compulsory education, high school education, and take part in the high school entrance examination; Begin undergraduate admissions. The pilot program of “Hong Kong and Macau Medicine and Device Link” has been implemented, and a total of 20 drugs and 13 medical devices have been approved, benefiting 1,326 patients; the registration and approval policy of traditional Chinese patent medicines for external use marketed in Hong Kong and Macau has been simplified, and more than 460,000 bottles of Chinese patent medicines for external use in Hong Kong and Macau have entered the Greater Bay Area The mainland market in the region… These heart-warming policies have greatly facilitated the purchase and use of medicines and equipment that Hong Kong and Macao residents living in mainland cities are familiar with.

New era, new journey, great future for the Greater Bay Area. This is a land of hope to continue writing legends, where all miracles are possible!

The Bay Area is booming, the future has come!

(Headquarters reporter Zheng Shu Guo Xiangyu Liu Runze)