The tide rises on March 3 and spring comes from Guangxi——A side note on the opening ceremony of the main venue of the “Zhuang Nationality March 3 Bagui Carnival”-Guangxi News

On March 3rd in Zhuang Township, the spring is shining brightly.

From the urban and rural areas of Bagui, from all corners of the Yangtze River, from all corners of the world, and from all directions of the global village, happy crowds come from all over the world and gather in Nanning, the “place where folk songs all over the world love”, to have a beautiful cultural feast together. .

At 9 o’clock in the morning on April 21, the guests inserted green willow branches into the embankment of the lake. Through the traditional ceremony of inserting willows to welcome the spring, they entrusted the beautiful meaning of inserting willows into shade and praying for vitality, expressing the meaning of cherishing friendship and praying for well-being. Good wishes. In the ancient style and ancient rhyme, the curtain of the cultural tourism brand activity of “March 3 of the Zhuang Nationality Bagui Carnival” in 2023 was opened.

“The tide rises on March 3rd and strives for a new era”, Guangxi will organize and hold more than 1,000 activities from April 21 to May 22 to create a strong social atmosphere of unity, harmony, and forge ahead, and to show that it is full of vigor and vitality. The magnificent Guangxi, full of self-confidence and high-quality economic and social development, promotes learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements.

The opening ceremony of “March 3rd of the Zhuang Nationality Bagui Carnival” focused on the profound cultural heritage of “March 3rd”, the new image of contemporary Guangxi’s openness, inclusiveness and vitality, and the harmonious coexistence, solidarity and harmonious development of the people of all ethnic groups in Guangxi. Nice picture. This is the spring agreement between Guangxi and the new era, and it is a beautiful business card that Guangxi presents to the world.

The idea of ​​the opening ceremony of “March 3rd of the Zhuang Nationality Bagui Carnival” clearly reflects the innovative vitality of Guangxi – the performance boldly breaks through the previous mode of watching performances on the main stage, and creatively sets the performance space between mountains and rivers. The three units of “Ancient Taste”, “Fashion Play” and “National Unity” allow tourists to change from viewers to witnesses through the dialogue between ancient customs and modern times, and the integration of nations and the world. Space, dialogue with the “ancients” of the past, dance with the mech warriors of the future, parade in the streets of “foreign countries”, participate in traditional Zhuang weddings, taste delicacies from all over Guangxi, and dance with people of all ethnic groups holding hands… in In the traveling, immersive and interactive experience, you can experience the vivid practice of Chinese-style modernization in Guangxi, and witness the prosperous scene where people of all ethnic groups hug each other tightly like pomegranate seeds and develop together.

“Ancient Collection”:Take a spring outing with the “ancients”

The custom of “March 3rd” festival has a long history. Tracing back to its origin, there was a tradition of “Shangsi Festival” on March 3rd as early as the Zhou Dynasty. “Three” has become an integral part of the excellent traditional culture of the Chinese nation.

The unit of “Ancient Style and Elegant Collection” shows the profound cultural heritage of “March 3” in the most romantic way. Among the mountains and rivers, it deeply restores the scene of the ancients traveling in spring – the waterside amulet in the “Shangsi Festival” , the Qushui Liushang of the Wei and Jin Dynasties, and the beauties of the Tang Dynasty traveling in spring, all are truly presented to tourists one by one. Let you transform into a character in the play and experience a “journey through time” of traditional Chinese culture.

At the beginning of “Gufeng Yaji”, Mr. Changran is teaching a group of young boys with “March 3rd” customs, leading tourists to experience the ancient “planting willow” blessing activities, a bunch of willow branches, combining “March 3rd of the Zhuang nationality” with “March 3rd” of the Zhuang nationality. “Shangsi Festival”, the common cultural memory of the Chinese nation.

The beauties walked by the lake, chanted Zhu Xi’s “Spring Day”, danced gracefully, opened the beautiful red umbrella wall, and led tourists into the artistic conception of “surging the sun and seeking fragrance”. The “Shangsi Festival” of the Han Dynasty’s “Shangsi Festival” of the waterside amulet, the Wei and Jin’s Qushui Liushang, the Tang Dynasty’s beauty outing in spring…Scenes are displayed, making people feel the long-standing historical inheritance and profound culture of “March 3rd” heritage.

Walking into the ancient market, flags and banners are waving nearby, vendors set up stalls along the street, and the sound of hawking can be heard endlessly; Girls are laughing and playing on the swing frame. Skillful women gather in groups to discuss flower arrangement skills and embroidery patterns, covering their mouths with cheerful laughter from time to time; The singing sound floated from the water, I don’t know whose affectionate woman sang lovesickness. Farther away, someone was flying paper kites on the hillside, and flying together, there was also a strong “spring spirit” that couldn’t be melted away.

Walking in such a poetic and picturesque scenery, it seems that you are in the real version of the “Surfing the River During the Qingming Festival”, and you don’t know where it is.

“On the first day of late spring, the sun is clear and bright. Qiqi is sweet and rainy, and the ointment is flowing.” Such a beautiful day is a golden day for literati and refined scholars to gather on the waterfront and recite poems and compositions. Among the beautiful scenery on the shore of the lake, literati and inkmen set up seats by the water, playing the piano and chess, reciting poems and painting, countless romantic and suave; and on the water not far from the shore, there is a water stage, a group of young women in neon clothes The feathers and clothes are thick and far-reaching, recreating the wonderful scene of “Chang’an Waterside with Many Beautiful People”.

Three or five literati promised to reconcile, one after another, all chanted “Spring”, and all sang “Spring”.

With a burst of ethereal and melodious music playing leisurely, the beauties on the water danced lightly. I saw their eyes moving, looking forward to their posture, graceful shape, ethereal and ethereal, showing a poetic, dreamlike and dreamlike beauty on the stage between mountains and rivers. The artistic conception vividly displayed the beauty of Chinese classical dance, which made the visitors mesmerized and fascinated.

“Fashion Play”:Show off the rhythm of “Tide Guangxi”

“March 3rd of the Zhuang Nationality” has always been fashionable, and “Bagui Carnival” is always trendy. The “Fashion Play” unit brings together the most “trendy”, “cool” and “fashionable” side of Guangxi today.

Dancers dressed in traditional costumes from ASEAN countries welcomed the guests with passionate dances, such as Indonesian Sea King Dance, Thai Salute Dance, Burmese Puppet Dance, Vietnamese Bamboo Hat Dance, and Brunei’s Legend of the Stars and Moon…different The “Carnival” of dances from countries and different ethnic groups gathered together, highlighting the “international style” of Guangxi.

The acrobats are doing dizzying somersaults up and down the little train, the skateboard boys and roller skating girls are whizzing back and forth, and the rock climbers are moving forward and backward freely on the rock wall… Thrilling and exciting extreme sports are for young people all over the world to show their individuality and express themselves. The coolest way to play is to play the heartbeat, and to show off the vigorous vitality and vitality of “Young Guangxi”.

Pop music and dance are at the forefront of fashion trends. Accompanied by the dynamic rhythm of the electronic music team, the pop-up hip-hop dance troupe dressed in costumes printed with Peking Opera masks used cool dance steps to show the attitude of young people to life, showing the vitality and rhythm of the fusion of tradition and fashion in contemporary Guangxi. The “Zhuang Township Mecha”, which is full of futuristic sense of technology, combines the cyberpunk-style “Mecha Warrior” with Guangxi’s national elements, showing its unique personality and fashion.

When it comes to fashion life, how can e-commerce, which is popular all over the world, be missing. “Hello everyone, I’m Mr. Commerce!” The digital person “Mr. Commerce” of the Guangxi Department of Commerce is greeting tourists obediently. There are many tourists in the theme exhibition area of ​​the e-commerce activity where she is located endlessly.

At the event site, Guangxi specialty products such as osmanthus fruit, osmanthus wine, osmanthus tea, and Guangxi rice noodles were very popular. Tourists flocked to taste and buy them. In addition to Guangxi’s specialty products, imported products such as Musang King durian and latex pillows from Thailand, bird’s nest from Malaysia, white wine from Australia, and Bak Kut Teh packets from Singapore also attracted many tourists.

The “Tide Play” activity also focuses on the combination of national traditional culture and modern trendy life concepts. It has set up sections such as Guangxi cultural and creative trendy play boutique display experience, cultural tourism camping and leisure life experience, Guangxi spring and summer tour cultural tourism boutique route promotion, etc., bringing together 30 There are trendy play merchants and Guangxi cultural tourism boutique merchants. “Chaoyou Station” presents 8 Guangxi spring and summer tourism boutique routes in an innovative form; the “Chao” Haoshang themed exhibition area focuses on displaying excellent cultural and tourism creative products from all over Guangxi; the camping and leisure life experience area creates camping elements A fashion scene combined with Guangxi traditional tea culture, food culture and coffee culture…

In today’s Guangxi, tradition and fashion blend together, folklore and fashion collide wonderfully, and inheritance and innovation keep pace with the times.

“National Unity”:Dance the most beautiful “concentric circles”

A lively traditional wedding ceremony of the Zhuang nationality opened the prelude to the “National Unity” unit, and at the same time opened a grand song fair that everyone carnivaled.

“Sing folk songs together to respect relatives, the sound of bronze drums brings happiness, hang up the five-color sachets, open the Ruyi Jufu banner, thank parents and thank the party…” A “Welcome Song” respects relatives and welcomes guests to participate in a joyful and solemn traditional Zhuang wedding . “The newlyweds touch the eggs to connect with each other, to form a good relationship and dream come true, and to live together forever.” Amid the cheerful singing of the “Marriage Song” of the Zhuang nationality, a couple of newcomers led all the guests into a feast with strong ethnic customs. The folk song phalanx composed of more than 200 singers of various ethnic groups raised the hydrangea in their hands and sang lively folk songs under the Lianxin tree, expressing warm welcome and endless joy with singing.

Meeting friends with songs, entertaining guests with songs, and expressing feelings with songs, the ubiquitous song fair scene vividly shows the happy life of the people in Zhuang Township who “live good days in songs every day”.

“Participating in the ‘March 3rd’ event is very meaningful. To respect the culture of each ethnic group and wear their own ethnic costumes, I feel very confident and the atmosphere is very good.” Said Zaraofala, a young man from Hualien County, Taiwan.

What food is tasted is a taste, and what is felt is a nation’s culture. The colorful ethnic groups in Bagui have created a diverse food culture. Intangible cultural heritage delicacies such as five-color glutinous rice, five-color glutinous rice cakes, and Gongcheng oil tea, and special snacks such as Liuzhou snail noodles, Guilin rice noodles, and Huaihua noodles allow tourists to enjoy folk performances while tasting special ethnic delicacies.

In front of the booth of a five-color glutinous rice cake, an intangible cultural heritage food of the Zhuang nationality, many tourists are experiencing the fun of making glutinous rice cakes. “The colorful glutinous rice cakes symbolize the prosperity of the five grains and the prosperity of the five blessings. I hope to pass on the traditional craftsmanship and let more people know about the intangible cultural heritage of our Zhuang people.” said Nong Aizhu, the third generation intangible cultural heritage inheritor of colorful glutinous rice cakes in Chongzuotian and other counties. .

With the sound of gongs and drums, the lion flew up. Accompanied by strong drumbeats, dancing lions from Teng County, Wuzhou climbed, jumped, turned and moved on high and low scattered piles, welcoming guests and friends from all over the world to celebrate the festive season with a lion dance with excellent technology and aesthetic feeling.

Drums beating, prosperity and harmony. Mashan Millennium Drums show the enthusiasm and unrestrainedness of the Zhuang people. When the drums sounded and the reeds were blown, the people of all ethnic groups dressed in costumes joined hands and danced together, pushing the event to a climax. On-site performers and tourists from all over the world couldn’t help but join in the dance, shoulder to shoulder and holding hands. People of all ethnic groups are as close as a family, swaying joy and passion to their heart’s content.

The green hills are like daisy flowers like the sea, and the singing is like the tide and dancing. Accompanied by a crisp cry, a phoenix soared into the sky, spreading its wings and flying high. At this moment, laughter filled the entire venue, and moving songs resounded across the land of Bagui, conveying the footsteps of the times that the people of all ethnic groups in the region keep in mind the entrustment of the leaders, appreciate the kindness of the party, follow the party, and build a magnificent Guangxi. The magnificence of Guangxi, full of vitality, confidence, and high-quality economic and social development, is colorfully displayed in front of the world.