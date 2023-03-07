Home News The tiger passed by silently without attacking the deer, the video of the Indian forest officer went viral on Twitter.
The tiger passed by silently without attacking the deer, the video of the Indian forest officer went viral on Twitter.

The tiger passed by silently without attacking the deer, the video of the Indian forest officer went viral on Twitter.

Without attacking the deer, the tiger passed silently by
Indian forest officer’s video viral on Twitter

Hyderabad: 02. March
(Sahrnews.com/Social Media Desk)

The tiger is a monk. It won’t bother you, or be bothered by you. It tries to maintain its composure as much as it can. Even if you are around it, it will most likely be unfazed. And even when a tiger expresses its aggression, it is mock. It’s a construct. pic.twitter.com/FcxsduIMx2

— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) March 1, 2023

