Gideon Rachman of the Financial Times is one of the world‘s most influential commentators. His book Welcome to the Age of Authoritarians has just been published in Slovakia by Barecz & Conrad Media, in which he analyzes the phenomenon of global populism and authoritarian leaders, the so-called strong men.

In the interview we talk about:

how Vladimir Putin is ready to attack aggressively during a personal meeting and how Xi Jinping shows his power;

whether some countries are more susceptible to populism than others;

that Britain will return to the European Union;

why Viktor Orbán is popular among American Republicans.

You wrote the book during the pandemic. What has changed in the world since then?

I wrote it mainly during the pandemic, when Donald Trump was the American president, but I waited until the American elections, which were in the fall of 2020 and Joe Biden won, to finish the book. It is true that the situation is constantly evolving, but authoritarian populism is a global phenomenon and as such does not change much.

Was Trump’s loss an important moment?

Yes so much. Trump was the most important among all authoritarian populists, because he ruled a world power. And when he became president in 2016, he was shocked to learn that even such strong democracies as the American one are not immune to populism.

After your book was finished, Jair Bolsonaro also ended up in Brazil, another of the authoritarian populists you wrote about.

Yes, but Benjamin Netanyahu is back in Israel and Trump may be back too. Populists come and go.

The book provides a comprehensive view of the phenomenon of authoritarianism of so-called strong men, in it you also mention your personal meetings with several of the politicians you write about. Are there any common traits these men share?

If you look at what they do, they are surprisingly similar, although they operate in different modes. However, in personal meetings I saw that they are quite different people. For example, Vladimir Putin was always ready to be aggressive, while Chinese President Xi Jinping was very reserved. I met Putin as part of a group of journalists in Davos in 2009. He invited us into the back room of the restaurant and invited us to ask questions. At that time, he still behaved as a normal democratic politician would. You would never do that.

Why?

Because he shows that he is the ruler of a great empire. I met him in Beijing as part of a group of former world leaders, I was invited there, I don’t even know why, there were only two journalists, me and Fareed Zakaria. We were brought to his palace by a minibus, for which traffic was stopped in Beijing. Kilometer-long lines of cars waited in traffic jams for us to pass. We were important not in ourselves, but because we went to a meeting with the Chinese president.

And was it also a demonstration of power that should have amazed you?

Of course. And Xi behaved much more measuredly than Putin, who was less formal but ready to attack anyone he didn’t like.

For example?

One journalist asked him a question he didn’t like. And he replied that