The Embassy of the United States in Colombia decided to launch a series of tips and recommendations for those seeking to renew their visa in the coming days.

In the midst of the entity’s provisions to expedite the procedures that are carried out at the American Embassy, ​​a series of changes have been announced in recent months to decongest the system due to the high number of requests.

Through its social networks, the entity launched a series of recommendations for those who wish to renew their visas and can obtain agile results and effective at the time of doing so.

The published video points out a series of recommendations where a series of tips are given so that people do not spend time and start the procedures according to the dates.

First of all, it is highlighted to have the schedule organized regarding the need for the document as scheduled trips with which the visa should be available. In addition, it was said that currently an interview is no longer required, so the process time would be around four weeks.

“The processing time for a visa application that does not require an interview is currently four weeks maximum,” the entity noted.

American Visa: Pre-entry and elimination for frequent travelers in Colombia:

The first would be an early exemption for those Colombians who visit the United States for business or tourism and who have never had a problem with immigration or the US authorities. This initiative will be one for which dialogues will begin in early March.

The other alternative that they seek to propose is that Colombians can fill out their pre-entry or immigration process for document review, from Colombia, to expedite the process.

But what interests Colombians in general the most, which is the request for migratory relief, the truth is that the process is in its infancy and the dialogues are just about to begin. However, there is optimism thanks to the good relations and the willingness of the United States to negotiate.