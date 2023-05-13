the title goes to Caniato [notiziediprato.it]

13.05.2023 h 19:28 comments

Tennis, the under 18 City of Prato tournament is colored blue: the title goes to Caniato

The young Italian gets the better of the Norwegian Budkov Kjaer in the final, while in the women’s field the Bulgarian Elizara Yaneva easily overcomes the American Center

The central Ciardi-Focosi of the Tc Prato is colored blue. Carlo Alberto Caniato wins the 39th edition of the ITF under 18 Città di Prato by overcoming the Norwegian Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, winner in Salsomaggiore last week, in the final. In the women’s there is no match and the Bulgarian Elizara Yaneva overcomes the American Center and thus conquers an important affirmation. The winners and their coaches were awarded the Loris Ciardi Trophy for those who won the event twice in a row together with the Marini Industrie Trophy, the Checcacci Concessionaria Trophy and the Nations Trophy.



The final day opens with the easy victory of the Bulgarian Elizara Yaneva who from the very first exchanges had the game in hand with her variations of pace. The final is eloquent with a 61 60 against the American Olivia Center, good at reaching the final, but a little tired for the final match. Too bad for Vittoria Paganetti who had lost in the semifinals with the winner by 76 64.

In the men’s the big Norwegian was looking for the second consecutive victory after having conquered the Salsomaggiore tournament but on his way he found a Caniato in shape and ready to take advantage of his every drop also because the northern Europeans had come out tired from the semifinal match won against blue Fabio De Michele. In front of a good audience on the central Ciardi Focosi, Carlo Alberto Caniato always remains attached to the opponent and when the Norwegian makes two mistakes the Italian (great serve and forehand) immediately takes advantage of it for the break which essentially gives the Emilian the first set for 64. In the second the blue starts strong and goes on and closes 6-2 to the applause of the Prato public who rushed to applaud him.

The doubles finals saw the Italian victory in the men’s pair Fabio De Michele and Filippo Romano who in the final match defeated the duo De Almeida and Nakamine by 57 62 10-6 while in the women’s it was the Italian-Russian duo Aurora Nosei and Maria Masiianskaia who prevail over the American duo Center – Fakih for 36 60 10-6.