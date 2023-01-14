Home News The toilet shower, an increasingly popular solution in France
The toilet shower, an increasingly popular solution in France

The toilet shower, an increasingly popular solution in France

The toilet sprayer, or toilet showerwon has been popular in France in recent years, and for good reason.

In an effort to make bathrooms more space and cost efficient, many French households are investing in this innovative solution. Whether you’re trying to optimize a small apartment bathroom or just want to save money on your energy bill, the toilet spray is definitely worth considering! Read on to learn more about this unique bathroom wonder and how it can benefit you!

What is a toilet shower?

A toilet sprayer, also known as a Japanese sprayer, is a device that is usually installed next to the toilet. It is used for personal hygiene after using the toilet. Toilet showers are common in many parts of Asia and the Middle East, but are now growing in Europe and North America. There are many models of wall-hung toilet spray and toilet spray, but most work by spraying water on the user’s buttocks.

What are the advantages of the toilet hand shower?

One of the main advantages of the toilet hand shower is its ecological character. Toilet sprayers use very little water compared to using traditional toilet paper, which uses large amounts of water in its manufacture. Another advantage of the toilet shower is hygiene. Toilet showers are very effective in cleaning private parts after using the toilet. Plus, cleaning with water is gentle on the skin, unlike toilet paper which can be irritating. They are therefore ideal for people with sensitive or allergic skin.

To conclude

If you’re looking for an effective way to save water and time in your bathroom routine, the toilet sprayer could be the solution for you. This unique system is becoming more and more popular in France, as more and more people are looking for ways to reduce their ecological footprint and reduce the use of toilet paper.

