The tolerable ease of being around an ordinary fountain

“The heavier the burden, the closer our lives come to Earth, the more real and true they are. On the contrary, the absolute absence of burden makes man lighter than air, he soars to the heights, abandons the earth and his earthly being and becomes only half real, his movements are as free as they are insignificant. What do we choose then? Weight or lightness?” asks Milan Kundera in the first pages of his famous novel The Unbearable Lightness of Being.

For a child in the park or on the playground, the choice is clear. Life equals movement. Free enjoyment of the space without any burden. Every admonition from a parent, an extra piece of clothing or a momentary pain represents an unwanted limitation of joy. But despite these minor obstacles, their very being is not only permanently tolerable, but extremely pleasant.

Except that Kundera and adults like him do not take such a burden-free life as “reality”, but only as a kind of half-hearted and unbearable existence. Tolerable reality for them consists of the weight of thoughts and memories, the rush of emotions, obligations, dilemmas, important struggles, the physicality of their own (already) imperfect body and a different perception of time and space. The everyday and “full” life of adults flows linearly and only exceptionally offers a non-linear shortcut to return to times of “weightlessness”.

Even in our time, in our country and in Bratislava! Until the moment of finding that miraculous shortcut.

Entering Bratislava’s Námestie slobody with water splashing up and a huge flock of geese around it, every adult passes through an imaginary gate of time and enters an unexpected festival of joy. Undoubtedly and subconsciously, he will feel that childish whiff of the tolerable lightness of his being.

