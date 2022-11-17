On the afternoon of November 17, the Tongliao New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters held the seventh press conference of this round of sudden outbreaks to inform the latest prevention and control measures in the main urban area.

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Ninth Edition of the National Prevention and Control Plan and the 20 measures required by the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism to optimize epidemic prevention and control, after research and judgment by the expert group, the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters decided:

Residents in the community where no positive infection was found in the main urban area have resumed normal production and living order since 8:00 on November 18.

There are high-risk areas in the main urban area and the last time a positive infection was found in a community for 5 days, reduced to a low-risk area, each household can send one person per day to purchase items in supermarkets, convenience stores, and pharmacies around the community, and non-residents of the community are not allowed to enter. On the 7th day after the last positive infection was found, a nucleic acid screening was performed. If the test results were all negative, normal production and living order can be resumed.

There are high-risk areas in the main urban area and the last positive infection is found in the community within 5 days, Residents in high-risk areas stay at home, and other residents mainly stay at home. They can move within the community to a limited extent, and non-residents of the community are not allowed to enter. Five days after the last positive infection is found, it will be reduced to a low-risk area; a nucleic acid screening will be performed on the seventh day after the last positive infection is found, and the normal production and living order can resume if the test results are all negative.

at the same time, Party and government agencies at all levels, enterprises and institutions in the main urban area resumed normal work order. All kinds of factories, construction sites, transportation and logistics, food delivery, water, electricity and heating industries have resumed production and operation. Supermarkets, pharmacies, community outpatient clinics, catering and accommodation, barber shops, farmer’s markets, and gas stations other than those in high-risk areas will resume normal operations; catering service units will not open more than 50% of their seats, and will not accept banquets for the time being. Buses, taxis, passenger lines, and tourist chartered vehicles resume operations, and other vehicles pass normally. The resumption of work and production in other industries has been postponed until all high-risk areas in the main urban area are reduced to low-risk areas and then resumed in an orderly manner.

Primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, and secondary vocational and technical schools in the main urban area will resume offline teaching one after another in accordance with the principle of “one school, one policy” after the territorial risk assessment and judgment.

Reporter | Song Yueger Riletu

edit | Xu Hongxia

proofreading | Tana Shi Ruobing Lai Xiaotian

Review | Alima

