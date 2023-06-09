The torch continues towards the inauguration of the “San Salvador 2023” Games

Traffic Police and POLITUR accompany students on the route of the Olympic Torch of the Central American and Caribbean Games #SanSalvador2023

This day, the torch left from Sur fCity in the Port of La Libertad and is heading via the Litoral highway to Sonsonate.

The Olympic Fire comes from Mexico and will enter, on June 23, at the official opening of the games at the Jorge “El Mágico” González National Stadium.

The XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 will take place from June 23 to July 8.