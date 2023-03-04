Home News The torch has been passed down for 60 years and played the song of creating the city-Original News-Dongnan.com
News

The torch has been passed down for 60 years and played the song of creating the city-Original News-Dongnan.com

by admin
The torch has been passed down for 60 years and played the song of creating the city-Original News-Dongnan.com

On-site commendation of outstanding volunteers Organization Dongnan Net reporter Chen Nan

Southeast Net, March 4th (reporter Chen Nan from this website) In order to inherit the fine tradition and carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng, yesterday, the torch was passed down for 60 years and the song of creating the city was played together – 2023 Minhou County Commemoration “Learn from Comrade Lei Feng“The 60th anniversary of the inscription and the launching ceremony of civilization practice in the new era of Lei Fengyue on March 5 were held in the Minhou Jiangbin Ecological Park.

At the event, many volunteer service teams and co-construction units jointly performed wonderful programs. The organizer also commended the outstanding private volunteer service organizations in 2022, hoping that the majority of volunteer service organizations and volunteers will base themselves on the new requirements of the new era, send warmth and love while meeting the diverse needs of the people, and fulfill the core values ​​of socialism. Establish a new style and educate new people, promote righteousness and promote harmony in promoting the modernization of social governance, and let Lei Feng’s spirit shine in the new era.

The student representatives of Minhou County Experimental Middle School issued an initiative to the people of the whole county, calling on everyone to “Create a City, Let’s Go Hand in Hand”. After the launching ceremony, the volunteers divided into two groups and carried out the voluntary service activities of “Love the River, Protect the Water and Clean the Home” and “Learn the Civilized Style and Meet in the Practice Forest”.

See also  Antonio Conte, Paolo Bonolis and Javier Zanetti identified at the Botinero exit in Milan: they violated the curfew for 15 minutes

According to reports, in recent years, the voluntary service industry in Minhou County has flourished, and a group of outstanding volunteer models have emerged. Weng Qinmei, Ou Yangguang, Lin Xu, Lin Fang, etc. have been rated as five-star volunteers in the province, 22 four-star volunteers in the city, and more than 230 three-star volunteers. At the beginning of this year, in the third Fuzhou New Era Civilization Practice Volunteer Service Innovation Competition, 8 volunteer service projects in Minhou County were shortlisted.

This event is sponsored by the Minhou County Spiritual Civilization Construction Steering Committee and Minhou County New Era Civilization Practice Center, organized by the Propaganda Department of the Minhou County Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Civilization Office of the Minhou County Committee of the Communist Party of China, and co-organized by relevant civilized units.

You may also like

Scrap purchase Essen – scrap dealer pays top...

Authorities guarantee security for the Unión-Jaguares game

Family Minister Paus insists on the introduction of...

Petro will seek to retake control of utility...

EQS-Adhoc: Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and 2021/2026 bonds...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Strong Confidence Opening a New Bureau|Letter from the...

Man chokes woman: Attentive witnesses intervene

Judge Miguel Ángel Martínez died after being injured...

will build a Primary Care Post in Getsemaní...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy