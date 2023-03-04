On-site commendation of outstanding volunteers Organization Dongnan Net reporter Chen Nan

Southeast Net, March 4th (reporter Chen Nan from this website) In order to inherit the fine tradition and carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng, yesterday, the torch was passed down for 60 years and the song of creating the city was played together – 2023 Minhou County Commemoration “Learn from Comrade Lei Feng“The 60th anniversary of the inscription and the launching ceremony of civilization practice in the new era of Lei Fengyue on March 5 were held in the Minhou Jiangbin Ecological Park.

At the event, many volunteer service teams and co-construction units jointly performed wonderful programs. The organizer also commended the outstanding private volunteer service organizations in 2022, hoping that the majority of volunteer service organizations and volunteers will base themselves on the new requirements of the new era, send warmth and love while meeting the diverse needs of the people, and fulfill the core values ​​of socialism. Establish a new style and educate new people, promote righteousness and promote harmony in promoting the modernization of social governance, and let Lei Feng’s spirit shine in the new era.

The student representatives of Minhou County Experimental Middle School issued an initiative to the people of the whole county, calling on everyone to “Create a City, Let’s Go Hand in Hand”. After the launching ceremony, the volunteers divided into two groups and carried out the voluntary service activities of “Love the River, Protect the Water and Clean the Home” and “Learn the Civilized Style and Meet in the Practice Forest”.

According to reports, in recent years, the voluntary service industry in Minhou County has flourished, and a group of outstanding volunteer models have emerged. Weng Qinmei, Ou Yangguang, Lin Xu, Lin Fang, etc. have been rated as five-star volunteers in the province, 22 four-star volunteers in the city, and more than 230 three-star volunteers. At the beginning of this year, in the third Fuzhou New Era Civilization Practice Volunteer Service Innovation Competition, 8 volunteer service projects in Minhou County were shortlisted.

This event is sponsored by the Minhou County Spiritual Civilization Construction Steering Committee and Minhou County New Era Civilization Practice Center, organized by the Propaganda Department of the Minhou County Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Civilization Office of the Minhou County Committee of the Communist Party of China, and co-organized by relevant civilized units.