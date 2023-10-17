The Torch Relay for the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou: Uniting Disabled Athletes and Promoting Inclusivity

Hangzhou Prepares for the Torch Relay of the 4th Asian Para Games

Hangzhou, China – This morning, a press conference was held at the main media center of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, announcing the upcoming torch relay for the 4th Asian Para Games. The torch relay will kick off on October 19 and will cover several prominent locations in Hangzhou.

The fire for the 4th Asian Para Games was successfully collected at the Guangzhou Asian Para Games Museum on October 12, the permanent storage site for the Asian Para Games fire. This symbolic act not only continues the concept and purpose of the Asian Para Games but also reflects the passing on of the torch of Asian disabled sports, according to Deputy Director of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games Torch Relay Command Center Commander Du Zuofeng. He further stated that all preparations for the torch relay are complete.

A total of 600 torchbearers will participate in the relay, with 31.3% of the participants being persons with disabilities. The relay will start on October 19 at Xiushui Square of Qiandao Lake in Chun’an County, Hangzhou City, and will continue in Hangzhou with stops in Jiande City, Tonglu County, Fuyang District, and Xiaoshan District. The torch will finally arrive at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on October 22, where it will light the main torch tower.

The torchbearers include outstanding disabled athletes and coaches, model representatives from various walks of life, grassroots staff representatives, and individuals enthusiastic about helping the disabled and promoting the spirit of the Asian Disabled Persons. Among the torchbearers are representatives from 41 countries and regions, with the youngest torchbearer being 14 years old and the oldest being 73 years old. Notably, 31.3% of the torchbearers are representatives of persons with disabilities.

The torch relay route will follow the “Three Rivers and Two Banks,” showcasing Hangzhou’s cultural tourism belt. The relay will pass through Qiandao Lake, Xin’an River, Fuchun River, and Qiantang River, capturing the natural landscape, traditional culture, and modern cities of Hangzhou. The torch relay has also considered the physical condition of the disabled torchbearers and has implemented targeted plans to accommodate their needs, including barrier-free ramps, toilets, and signs.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games Torch Relay has introduced new ideas, combining digital and reality. At the Chun’an Station of the Asian Para Games Torch Relay, innovative technologies such as smart bionic hands, smart bionic legs, and intelligent guide dogs will be integrated into the delivery scene. These technologies aim to empower disabled individuals and convey the message that “technology changes life and makes the impossible possible.”

As Hangzhou eagerly awaits the torch relay for the 4th Asian Para Games, Mao Donglai, director of the Hangzhou Comprehensive Service Center for Disabled Persons, expressed his excitement and gratitude for being chosen as a torchbearer. He stated that it is both a supreme honor and a heavy responsibility to carry the torch for the Asian Para Games.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games Torch Relay promises to be an unforgettable event, showcasing the resilience and abilities of disabled individuals, and promoting inclusivity and the spirit of the Asian Para Games. Hangzhou is excited to welcome athletes, participants, and visitors for the upcoming 4th Asian Para Games.

