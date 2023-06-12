The total “blackout”: All Essen residents should know that

Essen.

In the event of a prolonged power outage, the city staffs 17 emergency information points. From there, the police and fire brigade can be alerted via a radio network.

For Essen’s head of public order Christian Kromberg, a “blackout” is something like the mother of all catastrophes: A widespread breakdown in communication due to a power outage that could last for days will inevitably meet with a particularly high need for information among the population.

But the phones are dead, with an empty cell phone battery you can’t see any further than the horizon, which is suddenly the limit of knowledge. The pipes are waterless, the lights are off, as are the heaters. What to do if, in such a situation, people are in additional danger or health problems, a fire breaks out or technical assistance is urgent?

The people of Essen can find answers to such questions and help at 17 emergency information points that are set up if the power goes out for a long period of time. The so-called NIPs can be reached within a radius of three kilometers across the city. Four other locations are currently being examined as an additional option, says Jörg Wackerhahn, deputy head of the Essen fire brigade.

Important information and help around the clock

These are buildings with an emergency power supply, such as fire and police stations, but also old people’s homes, an education center and a bank.













In the contact points, each with four trained helpers, important information is available around the clock: what actually happened, how to proceed, which doctor can be contacted, which pharmacy is open, where is the nearest supply point for drinking water and information in a row other questions more.





This radio transmits via the Steag network – even in the event of a lengthy power failure. Photo: Socrates Tassos / FUNKE Photo Services





With a special digital radio technology, each point has the option of making emergency calls to the fire brigade, the rescue service or the emergency services despite a widespread power failure police to drop off In order to process the reports as quickly as possible, standardized forms were developed on which many conceivable events are given a number, which enables the message to be sent in a time-saving manner.

The emergency information points are not charging stations

The head of public order emphasizes that no food and no material such as emergency power generators, cable drums or the like are made available in the emergency information points. It will also not be possible to charge devices such as laptops or smartphones. “We need the electricity ourselves.” Since it cannot be ruled out that one or the other on site will “lose their nerve” if they are turned away, a special security concept has been developed to protect the employees.

An emergency information point will also be set up at the main fire station at the Iron Hand. Photo: Socrates Tassos / FUNKE Photo Services

It would be better for every citizen to make it clear in advance that he is in a shortage situation advised, even if Kromberg emphasizes that he considers a “blackout to be very unlikely”. “Do I have enough groceries in the house for a few days, is there enough water,” preferably also a radio, a battery-powered flashlight or a crank? Emergency equipment should be available in every household “so that you can survive alone in the apartment for a few days,” says the head of the regulatory affairs department.

A flyer in eleven languages ​​on the “Blackout”

Further suggestions and information can be found in the “Blackout in Essen” flyer, which the city is now making available free of charge in eleven languages. The booklet is available in all municipal facilities that are open to the public. Kromberg, who magnetized it to his fridge at home, recommends having the flyer physically close at hand, so to speak. Because downloading it from the Internet might one day no longer work.

If you want to prepare for a power failure that may last for days and other scenarios, you can find information on civil protection at www.essen.de/bevölkerungsschutz. All the precautions that the people of Essen can take themselves are also described there.

These are the locations of the 17 emergency information points:

Altenessen-Nord: Johanniskirchstrasse 96, Essen police station

Altenessen-Süd: Fundlandstrasse 25, Essen Fire Department

Bochold: Wüstenhöfer Strasse 134, Essen Fire Department

Borbeck center: Schlossstrasse 65, Essen police station

Burgaltendorf: 3 Old Main Street, Geno Bank

Frohnhausen: Aachener Strasse 19 – 21, Alfried-Krupp-Heim

hair braid: Theodor-Althoff-Strasse 4, Essen police station

Heidhausen: Wimberstrasse 1, BEW GmbH

Kettwig: Münzbergerplatz 3, St. Josefhaus

copper twist: Kupferdreher Strasse 82, Essen Fire Department

east quarter: Iron Hand 45, Essen fire brigade

Rellinghausen: Frankenstrasse 89, Essen police station

Ruettenscheid: Büscherstrasse 2-6, Essen police station

Ruettenscheid: Manfredstrasse 26, Essen Fire Department

Schonnebeck: Drostenbusch 61, GSE Hospital of the Holy Spirit

city ​​center: III. Hagen 27, Essen police station

Steele: Ruhrbruchshof 2, Essen police station





