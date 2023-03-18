Every AI Express, from March 17th to 19th, the 23rd Yabuli Chinese Entrepreneurs Annual Conference was held in Yabuli, Heilongjiang. As an important part of the annual meeting, on March 18, the signing ceremony of investment projects in Heilongjiang Province kicked off. Previously, the 23rd Annual Conference of the Yabuli China Entrepreneur Forum and the Heilongjiang Industrial Investment and Open Cooperation Conference, and the Heilongjiang-Yabuli China Entrepreneur Forum Exchange and Cooperation Symposium were held.

Relying on the superior resource endowment of Heilongjiang Province, the signing ceremony focuses on the development of digital economy, bio-economy, ice and snow economy, and cultural and creative industries, cultivates strategic new industries such as aerospace, new materials, and high-end equipment, and promotes traditional industries such as energy, chemicals, and food. Advantageous industries are moving towards the mid-to-high end. A total of 131 contracted projects were signed during the event, with a total contract value of 151.156 billion yuan, including 45 on-site contracts with a contract value of 78.636 billion yuan. The contracted projects are of high quality and have good development prospects. It fits the Longjiang industrial chain. (CCTV News)