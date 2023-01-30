35 projects in Yueyang started intensively

The total investment exceeds 45 billion yuan, covering fields such as snack food, new materials, and intelligent manufacturing

Huasheng Online, January 29th (all-media reporter Xu Dianbo and Zhou Lei) Today, the first batch of key industrial projects in 2023 were held in Chenglingji Xingang District and Pingjiang County, Yueyang City. The ceremony started. 35 projects were started intensively, with a total investment of more than 450 yuan. billion. Among them, 10 projects in Chenglingji Xingang District started construction with a total investment of 31.9 billion yuan; Pingjiang County started 25 projects with an estimated investment of 13.206 billion yuan.

The projects started this time have large investment and strong driving force, covering multiple fields such as snack food, gypsum building materials, new materials, and intelligent manufacturing. 1 project with a total investment of over 10 billion yuan and 3 projects with a total investment of over 5 billion yuan. Among them, the total investment of the production base project with an annual output of 10GWH energy storage lithium-ion batteries is about 10 billion yuan. After reaching the production capacity, the total production capacity of lithium-ion batteries can reach 10GWH, and the annual output value is about 8.5 billion yuan. Tsinghua Unigroup’s ICT equipment intelligent manufacturing base project has a total investment of 5 billion yuan. It is a mass-produced server and switch product for Ziguang Group. It is estimated that the annual production capacity will be 200,000 units, and the annual output value will be 10 billion yuan. The total investment of the Yueyang Forest Paper project with an annual output of 700,000 tons of cultural paper is 5 billion yuan. After completion, the annual sales revenue will increase by about 4.5 billion yuan, which will help Yueyang Forest Paper to move towards an annual output value of 20 billion yuan. The planned total investment of the 250,000-ton authentic hot strip industrial park project is 2.35 billion yuan. After completion, the annual output value can reach 3.5 billion yuan, the annual tax revenue can reach 150 million yuan, and 6,000 people will be employed.