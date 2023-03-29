Home News the total mess
In Cali, many decades ago, there were the Borrero ladies, big, fat and big-assed but strong and full of money. They all suffered from heart attacks and suffered from heart attacks in a psychologically unhealthy way for many because since ICUs did not exist, no one knew how they were saved.

In them, so pleasantly remembered, I am thinking these days when I see that the Petro government collects contradictions like those Borrero did with heart attacks. What has happened and will happen with energy rates is unfading.

While seeking to lower the cost and at the same time suppress the exploitation of fossils, it is not understood how they put a 3% tax on hydroelectric production in the Petrista tax reform and, above all, how they add 6% to it in the Development Plan to the production of solar and wind energy, scaring away investors and raising costs for those who insist on using or mounting them.

In the same way, it is inconceivable how the enormous effort that the country had made to prioritize the tourism industry was stopped in one fell swoop with the whims of the finance minister and the Petrista tax reform, imposing VAT on air tickets, consumption tax on restaurants and raising the cost of the entrance card to San Andrés.

And not to mention the vaunted march forward that we were going to have with the change that the Petro government would lead when the most nutritious line of private employment, construction, they put gigantic obstacles, denying them the subsidy with which they began to raise the 200 thousand houses and, incidentally, take away the job option of 800,000 people who work on all fronts of housing construction.

In the same way, but foolishly, they seek total peace by decreeing unconsulted ceasefires, equating in the silence of constitutional weapons to any group of guerrillas, paramilitaries or bandits with an army and police. It is total nonsense.

