The total number of high-tech enterprises in Hunan reaches 13,910

The ranking of regional innovation ability rose to 8th in the country

Changsha Evening News, February 26th (all-media reporter Xu Yunyuan) The province’s high-tech enterprises have a net increase of 2,847, with a total of 13,910; the province’s regional innovation ability ranks from the 11th in the previous year to the 8th in the country; the four major All provincial laboratories were inaugurated and established… On the 24th, the province’s scientific and technological innovation work conference was held in Changsha. A series of transcripts show that Hunan has taken solid steps to build a technological innovation highland with core competitiveness.

Technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises increased by 8075

In 2022, Hunan will strengthen the power support focusing on scientific and technological innovation. The number of small and medium-sized scientific and technological enterprises in the province will increase by 8,075, bringing the total number to 19,476. 8.2 percentage points higher than the GDP growth rate. Yuelushan Laboratory, Yuelushan Industrial Innovation Center (Laboratory), Xiangjiang Laboratory, Furong Laboratory and other provincial laboratories were inaugurated to speed up construction and operation. Ningxiang High-tech Zone has been successfully upgraded to a national high-tech zone, and the number of national high-tech zones in the province has reached 9, ranking fifth in the country and second in central China.

In 2022, Hunan will integrate and set up a “6+1” science and technology planning system. The “Ten Major Technology Research Projects” will make breakthroughs in 94 key core technologies and promote the application and demonstration of 46 technological achievements. 120 scientific and technological innovation projects have completed research and development investment of 3.07 billion yuan, and 389 key technologies have been broken through.

The “three-top” innovative talent project was implemented, and 108 people from the province were included in the national-level talent team. Fully implement the risk compensation reform of knowledge value credit loans for technology-based enterprises, realize full coverage of cities and prefectures, and issue pure credit loans exceeding 7 billion yuan to more than 2,000 enterprises. Two companies were listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, and the total number of Hunan enterprises on the Science and Technology Innovation Board increased to 14, ranking 10th in the country and second in central China.

Strive to create about 15 national-level technological innovation platforms this year

The meeting made arrangements for key tasks in 2023. This year’s development goals include striving to create about 15 national-level scientific and technological innovation platforms, increasing the investment in R&D of the whole society by more than 12%, increasing the turnover of technology contracts by more than 15%, and increasing the net increase of high-tech enterprises. More than 1,000, a net increase of more than 2,000 technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises, and an increase of more than 10% in the added value of high-tech industries.

Among them, in terms of building a high-level national-level scientific and technological innovation platform system, a library of about 300 high-level national-level scientific and technological innovation platforms will be established; Create 1-2 national technology innovation centers, 1 national industrial innovation center, 1 national manufacturing innovation center and 3-5 national enterprise technology centers. Accelerate the construction and scientific research of the “Four Major Laboratories”, implement construction, operation, and results at the same time.

In terms of accelerating the breakthrough of key core technologies, we will vigorously implement the construction of computing power network, 8-inch SiC epitaxial equipment, deep-sea ultra-high-power direct-drive permanent magnet offshore wind turbines, industrial application of Beidou space-time safety equipment, and hydrogen fuel-powered engineering machinery vehicle engineering Precise layout of the “Ten Major Technological Projects” such as chemical industry, new varieties of rice resistant to salt and alkali and extreme high and low temperature, ultra-precision processing equipment, high-efficiency intelligent agricultural machinery suitable for hilly and mountainous areas, high-value recycling of power batteries, and high-purity rare earth metal targets About 10 major scientific and technological research “revealing the list and leading” projects and about 200 key research and development plan projects support and consolidate the “old three”, develop the “new three”, and cultivate the “future three”.

This year, Hunan will also accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, coordinate the construction of the regional innovation system, cultivate “top three” innovative talents, consolidate “first resources”, etc., select 1 or 2 colleges and universities to carry out pilot reforms for the transformation and empowerment of scientific and technological achievements, and guide financial Investment institutions participate in the evaluation of scientific and technological achievements. Striving to create the Changzhou-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan National Regional Science and Technology Innovation Center. Establish an academician reserve talent pool, “tailor-made” support measures, and “one person, one policy” to support 3 to 5 top strategic scientists. Support about 100 leading talents in key advantageous fields to form a growth echelon of strategic scientists.

source Changsha Evening News