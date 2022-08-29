Mission accomplished. After 700 kilometers and 58 stages of Sardinia reached by swimming, Corrado Sorrentino concluded the tour of the island, welcomed by a crowd of people, swimmers, friends, supporters who responded to his invitation to meet him at Marina Piccola, Cagliari’s seafront. Yesterday morning was the last stage of a difficult undertaking, but faced and overcome with the conviction of those who have a goal to achieve: to raise funds to purchase a machine for multi-parameter monitoring of the hospital’s pediatric oncohematology department. Microcitemico, in the name and on behalf of his daughter Amelia: the little girl, who died in 2018 at the age of 7 from a rare disease, has always been present in her father’s heart during the long crossings …