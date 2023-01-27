Nanfang Daily (Reporter/Zhou Renguo) The Spring Festival holiday of the Year of the Rabbit is coming to an end, and the tourism market is still hot. The reporter learned from an online travel platform on the 26th that since the Spring Festival holiday, the multi-format tourism, including hotels, homestays, and tickets, has exceeded the same period in 2019. Among them, the Guangdong tourism market has been booming for several consecutive days, the bookings of tickets for the Sui-Shen Scenic Area doubled year-on-year, and the city center hotels and surrounding homestays are full for several consecutive days. At the same time, with the adjustment of the epidemic prevention policy, the recovery of consumption mobility has accelerated the recovery of the long-distance tourism market. Four days before the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit, Hong Kong and Macao of China ranked among the top two popular outbound destinations. The tourism market in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is recovering at an accelerated pace, showing strong consumption and a good start to economic recovery.

According to data from Ctrip, in the four days before the Spring Festival, ticket bookings in Guangzhou increased by 310% year-on-year, and homestay bookings increased by 161% year-on-year; ticket bookings in Shenzhen increased by 589% year-on-year, and homestay bookings increased by 153% year-on-year.

According to the Spring Festival Travel Bulletin released by Fliggy, the booking volume of Guangzhou Gaoxing Hotel has increased by more than 2.4 times year-on-year. Hunan, Guangxi, Sichuan, Yunnan, and Hubei are popular travel destinations for Guangdong tourists during the Spring Festival, and tourists from Zhejiang, Beijing, Sichuan, Shanghai, and Jiangsu love to travel to Guangdong. The Chimelong Tourist Resort in Zhuhai and Guangzhou, Shenzhen Happy Valley, Guangzhou Hot Snow Miracle, and Canton Tower are popular tourist attractions in Guangdong Province during the Spring Festival.

As popular outbound tourist destinations, Hong Kong and Macau welcomed many mainland tourists five days before the Spring Festival. According to statistics from the Immigration Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, from the first day to the third day of the Lunar New Year, about 300,000 people entered Hong Kong through various sea, land and air ports. Lu Zhaoyi, Regional Director for Mainland China of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, said that the Mainland is one of Hong Kong’s most important sources of tourists. This year, a series of festivals, economic and cultural and artistic activities will return one after another, which will attract more tourists to experience the charm of Hong Kong.

According to the public data of the Macau Tourism Bureau, more than 70,000 tourists visited Macau on the second day of the Lunar New Year (23rd), and more than 90,000 tourists entered Macau on the third day (24th) of the Lunar New Year, hitting a new high in three years.

According to the data of “Easy Travel” on the official website of Guangzhilv, the prices of star hotels in Macau after the fifth day of the Lunar New Year (26th) are generally reduced by 20% to 40% compared with the first half of the holiday; Hong Kong hotels include super luxury, luxury, and high-end hotels. After the fifth day of the new year, the price generally fell back to below 1,000 yuan, roughly the same as the weekday and weekend prices.