Home » The tourism “snow season” is approaching, and the number of reservations at ski resorts in various places exceeds that of the same period in 2019
News

The tourism “snow season” is approaching, and the number of reservations at ski resorts in various places exceeds that of the same period in 2019

by admin

The tourism “snow season” is coming, and ski resorts are opening in various places, with the number of reservations exceeding the same period in 2019. According to reports from travel platforms and agencies, the tourism “snow season” has officially arrived with the opening of ski resorts in late November. The number of reservations for the 2023 snow season has already surpassed the same period in 2019.

Tongcheng travel data reveals that tourists interested in skiing in the winter of 2023 mainly come from Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, Hubei, Zhejiang, and other provinces and cities. Among the ski destinations, Heilongjiang and Jilin continue to be the most popular places for skiing. However, Xinjiang and Zhejiang are experiencing the fastest growth in popularity for ski tourism this year. Notably, the popularity of ski tourism in Xinjiang has seen a more than four-fold increase year-on-year.

The Securities Times would like to emphasize that it aims to provide true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Any operations based on this information are at your own risk.

For the latest updates on stock market trends, policy information, and wealth opportunities, you can download the official APP of “Securities Times” or follow their official WeChat account. Stay informed and seize opportunities in the market.

See also  They equalized Turkey in poverty

You may also like

Do your own tax return with Elster or...

Yamate Viewpoint, a natural space in Patate

These are Russia’s military capabilities in space

The Attorney General’s Office asked the JEP to...

Input tax deduction from the insolvency administrator’s invoice...

They begin an operation against “piranitas” in the...

Petro confirmed that Carlos Carrillo will be the...

Two local guests in Bad Hall were attacked...

CITY OF THE EAST IN A STATE OF...

Cuban Embassy in the United States resumes these...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy