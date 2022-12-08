UDINE. Confindustria Udine today inaugurated the restored Tower of Santa Maria.

The history of Friulian industry is long and full of innovation and successes: preserving its memory means making it the starting point for the future competitiveness of our business. For this reason, the “Showcase of Ingenuity” and “Future Company” are born today in the Tower of Santa Maria of Confindustria Udine. In the same place, the past, present and future of the local industry meet in an innovative multimedia exhibition that offers an engaging immersive experience.

The ribbon cutting was attended by the president of Confindustria Udine Gianpietro Benedetti, the vicar vice president Piero Petrucco, the vice president Anna Mareschi Danieli, the architect Alessandro Verona (designer) and professor Sabrina Tonutti (curator of the exhibition), in the presence of the mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini, the regional councilor for the defense of the environment, energy and sustainable development, Fabio Scoccimarro, and the Superintendent of Archaeology, fine arts and landscape of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Simonetta Bonomi.

The president of Confindustria Udine Gianpietro Benedetti underlined that “the past is a basis for the development of competence, competence that has contributed to building the present, but the future poses the need to evolve it faster.

It is therefore a must to keep up with current and future technologies, because it is only with up-to-date and constantly evolving expertise, accompanied by action, that the future can be written. We hope that the “Ingenuity Showcase” will not be limited to being a synthesis of the past and the present, but will be an incentive to continue to undertake with a continuous updating of skills and therefore of visions.

In addition to this, the recovery of a historic and valuable building will contribute to further increasing the urban decorum and architectural heritage of Udine, giving back to the citizens, with its opening to the public, a qualified space for socializing under the banner of culture, training, innovation and progress”.

“It will be a place to open Confindustria to the city. The Ingenuity Showcase – said Piero Petrucco, vice president of Confindustria Udine and president of the “Archimede and Domenico Taverna” cultural association – aims to tell, enhancing them, the history and fundamental characteristics of the industrial production activities of our territory, accompanying the companies in the recovery, maintenance and communication of their history.

The multimedia set-up effectively returns the testimony of some historical protagonists of Friulian industrial development. We are especially addressing young people to help them discover the values ​​of the company and their cultural relevance as well, which we will try to explain as best we can with the Showcase”.

Anna Mareschi Danieli spoke about the “Future Enterprise” project which has the aim – in the same context as the Tower of Santa Maria – to give a vision of the future of industry following the dictates of industry 5.0 and society 5.0. At the base there will be an in-depth study of the evolution of society and enabling technologies, remembering however that man is always at the center of the system and that the final priority is always that of environmental and social sustainability. Among the stakeholders of the project there is, first and foremost, the University of Udine, but the initiative is aimed at everyone, especially young people.

The Showcase of Ingenuity, as the anthropologist Sabrina Tonutti, curator of the exhibition itinerary later illustrated, hosts a permanent exhibition, on the ground floor, and a temporary one, on the five floors of the Tower. The history of the Industrial Association of Udine is placed in the permanent exhibition through a timeline (which includes texts, images, tangible assets and videos) starting from the first forms of association of the nineteenth century, passing through the constitution of the Industrial Association in the post-war period and going up to 2000.

Not only. Spaces are also dedicated to the presentation of the 12 product sectors of Confindustria Udine, to the history of the Tower of Santa Maria and to the cultural association dedicated to Archimede Taverna, building contractor and second President of Confindustria Udine, and Domenico Taverna, entrepreneur and representative of the Association Building Builders. On the ground floor there are also: library/media centre, reception/bookshop and a conference space.

The five floors of the Tower instead host temporary exhibitions. Each year the exhibition will be dedicated to a product sector of Confindustria Udine. The Showcase of Ingenuity dedicates the first year of the exhibition to the construction and building materials sectors. The visit itinerary starts from the top floor, entitled “Sound panoramas”, where the protagonist is precisely the panorama that can be enjoyed from the fifth floor of the Tower.

Then, in the exhibition, from the fourth to the first floor, the materials collected over the years by the Cantîrs project, a virtual museum and traveling exhibition of Friulian building heritage, launched in 2012, converge. This is joined by the archival documentation, material and immaterial collected at the member companies of Confindustria Udine. The fourth floor, entitled, “Building materials” is a “behind the scenes” of the production of timber, bricks, stone, metals, cement, glass and new materials.

On the third floor is the vault of the building sector. The contents of the plan “Building the city, services, workplaces”, through the video, the proposed insights and the object apparatus, invite the visitor to dwell on the social aspects of building. The narrative thread of the third floor finds continuity in the second floor dedicated to “Building infrastructure”. The first floor, “Faces and voices”, is entirely dedicated to interviews with witnesses of entrepreneurship, construction and the world of work.

As noted by the designer of the work, the architect Alessandro Verona, the Showcase of Ingenuity, commissioned by Confindustria Udine, brings the Tower of Santa Maria back into play, which demonstrates once again, as has happened since its construction in 1295 , to be able to adapt to new and changing needs. But this time there’s more: that is, a new addition necessary to satisfy the exhibition program and the activities that will take place within it, for which the FVG Superintendency and the Municipality of Udine have demonstrated their shared goals.

The new building added to the Tower is in fact measured not only with the program, but also with the need to resolve accessibility for the disabled with the new lift. In doing so, the project defines a distance from the existing context, without nostalgic attitudes, instead putting in place the necessary dialogue of the contemporary with “history”. The result was an evocative approach in the design of the large tympanum that protects the bare materials of the “lapidarium”, which defines the character of the new architecture.

With this design attitude an open dialogue has been generated made up of form and material, between what is new and what is ancient, without mediation. The Aurisina stone floor and a Venetian spatula ceiling transform the space of the external courtyard into an interior. The set-up, inspired by the glorious 45 Series by Gino Valle, defines an exhibition system capable of adapting to the thematic exhibitions of the product sectors that will be hosted in the coming years.

The new building is not visible from the outside even if the terrace, an escape route in compliance with fire regulations, is offered for events and as a new point of view on the compendium of Palazzo Torriani with its beautiful Esedra garden. On the top floor of the tower, an original soundscape welcomes the new point of view offered to the city.

In the afternoon, the opening of the Tower to the public, with an inaugural event, presented by Alessandra Salvatori, attended by the vice-president of Confindustria Udine Piero Petrucco, the restorer Stefano Tracanelli, the anthropologist Gian Paolo Gri and the curator of the Showcase of the ‘Ingenuity Sabrina Tonutti, as well as some actors of the company Anà Thema Teatro.

The exhibition will be open to the public every Saturday in the month of December (except the 24th) at the following times: from 10.30 to 12.30 and from 15.00 to 18.00.