The consolidation and concentration of power by the Dagoberto Ramos Mobile Column has turned Toribío, Cauca into a “center of military and financial operations.” as well as “reception place” or concentration of children who are forcibly recruited in the north of Cauca toafter a short training, incorporate them into the Western Coordinating Command of that armed organization, the information added.

This situation led the Ombudsman to issue Early Alert 005 of 2023 for the municipality of Toribío, where there is a high risk for its 37,000 inhabitants, taking into account that 96% are indigenous of the Nasa people in the reservations of Tacueyó, Toribío and San Francisco.

In this area there is also intermittence and transit of the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the dissidence called Segunda Marquetalia, in addition to the paramilitary Gaitanistas Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) that, although they do not have a physical presence, “They are threat generators.”

VIOLATION OF RIGHTS



“Although people are not confined, the development of community and social life is not only paralyzed but subject to the will of the armed groups, since they have been imposing multiple regulations under penalty of death for those who fail to comply with them”lamented the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo.

For example, public establishments are prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages on weekdays, motorcycles are not allowed to park in front of the premises, and a closing time is established, among other restrictions.

The Ombudsman’s Office has also identified that armed groups send threatening pamphlets to specific people and others that impose regulations such as that vehicles cannot drive with the windows up or motorcyclists with helmets on.

They have also installed parades, banners and graffiti, some with improvised explosive devices and it has been verified “constant threats and attacks” against indigenous leaders of the Nasa people for the exercise of their traditional tasks.

Toribío has also become a zone of mobility and transit for illegals because, due to its topography, it is an area that is difficult to access for State institutions.

In addition, illegal groups impose restrictions on mobility through checkpoints and constant patrols in which extortion kidnappings and thefts have been committed.

Dagoberto Ramos manages the “marijuana trail” or “marijuana triangle”which is made up of the municipalities of Miranda, Corinto and Toribío, an obligatory passage to access eastern Cauca and neighboring Valle del Cauca.

“All these events affect the human rights of the civilian population residing in this municipality, many of them expressed in selective homicides, restrictions on mobility, forced disappearance, massacres, and individual and massive forced displacements,” warned Camargo.

But especially they are “The boys, girls, adolescents, and youngsters who are in the most danger (because) given the interest of the illegal armed group to recruit them by force, they are given some ‘training school’ type instructions to later send them to the structures where they would finally be linked “ to the armed ranks, he concluded.

EFE Agency Information*