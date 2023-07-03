The trade opening policy is the great legacy and where the Lasso government leaves the greatest results – Diario La Hora

In November 2023, the new Executive will receive three commercial agreements signed and another three in process. In addition, trade with the US could be further opened by a special law.

Upon the arrival of Guillermo Lasso to power, In May 2021, Ecuador had less than 30% of its exportable supply under the umbrella of a trade agreement.

In November 2023, when Lasso leaves power and the new President of the Republic assumes command, the legacy will be three trade agreements signed: Costa Rica (signed on March 1, 2023); China (signed on May 10); and South Korea (it will be signed on a date to be defined during September).

Besides, The trade agreements with Canada, the Dominican Republic and Panama will remain in process, with different levels of progress..

Finally, through the IDEA law, trade with the US could be opened more, and allow the entry of 90% of the Ecuadorian exportable offer with 0% tariff.

The outgoing Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investment and Fisheries (he will be in office until July 3, 2023), Julio José Prado, highlighted that, thanks to all the public-private efforts, that IDEA law is the closest that the country can aspire, in the current circumstances, to a trade agreement with the US.

Thus, despite the fact that the period of the current Government was cut short with the death cross, all the Ready conditions so that by 2025 the goal of around 60% of the exportable supply reaching a large part of the main international markets without tariffs can be reached.

“The commercial legacy of the Lasso government does not have immediate effects, nor can it be easily sold before public opinion as a highway or a large infrastructure work, however, it is what the country needs to strengthen dollarization and generate employment in the medium and long term”, pointed out Lorena Caicedo, economist and consultant on foreign trade issues.

Only in the case of the agreement with China, the projections indicate that exports could be increased by at least $3,000 to $4,000 million in the next 10 years.

LA HORA has already published that the delay of years in the trade opening agenda has caused Ecuador to grow less and has not been able to recover pre-pandemic levels at the same rate as neighbors such as Colombia and Peru.

“Ecuador is a small and dollarized economy. It is not possible to resort to the ticket printing machine, therefore, to inject liquidity, increase wealth, and improve the purchasing power of Ecuadorians, the greatest possible amount of exports and investment attraction is needed”, pointed out Ricardo Romero, businessman and small exporter.

Both Xavier Rosero, executive vice president of the Ecuadorian Federation of Exporters (Fedexpor) and Felipe Espinosa, executive president of the Ecuadorian American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) agree that the more trade agreements are signed, the better for the country.

Will there be continuity?

In the government plans of the eight presidential binomialsand in his multiple interviews and public statements, no reference is made to his position on the commercial opening and the agreements signed by Lasso.

The situation worsens if the look is directed to the candidates for assembly. This raises a question mark as to whether the work carried out to continue expanding markets will continue, or will only be limited, in the best of cases, to inertia approving trade agreements with China, Costa Rica and South Korea.

In addition, they will also have in their hands to promote measures that improve the country’s competitiveness, and that the Lasso government could not specify.

Thus, for example, Prado assured that politicians owe the country an investment law. The current administration tried three times, but failed both in the Assembly and in the Constitutional Court (CC).

The promotion of a modern system of free zones, along with better conditions for Public-Private Partnerships are the B side of the trade opening agenda; but the majority of presidential elections focus on increasing spending and public works, even at the cost of reaching into the Central Bank’s reserves, before aiming to persist in giving better conditions to private activity. (JS)

Exports in figures

Less than 5% of the country’s companies are exporters. There is still plenty of room for growth in the export ecosystem in Ecuador.

Non-oil exports as of April 2023 reached $7,370.8 million. This represented $1,936.8 million more than the $5,434 million registered in April 2021.

One of the four vice-ministers of the Production portfolio will be in charge of continuing Prado’s work until the end of the current government.

Progress of commercial agreements in process

Canada

-Currently the countries are in exploratory dialogues for the start of

talks.

-Ecuador will request the Parliament of Canada to start negotiations for an FTA, for the month of September 2023.

-This agreement would be broad-spectrum, that is, it includes trade, investment, among other aspects.

Dominican Republic

-Pending to define the date of the visit of a public-private delegation from the Dominican Republic, to draw up the roadmap to start negotiations for a partial scope agreement.

-Authorities seek to start negotiations this 2023.

Panama

-Authorities plan to finalize the start of negotiations in the second half of 2023.

-The agreement that is sought to be signed is partial in scope, which is why it will only include a limited number of products.

Mexico

-The negotiations were suspended when there was an agreement of more than 90%.

-The next government could evaluate the possibility of reactivating the process.

