From Christmas night until 22 January in Perteole the tradition of the animated nativity scene is renewed, a small miracle of artistic craftsmanship, faith and friendship which, with its perfect reconstruction of Palestine in the times of Jesus, knows how to attract an audience of all ages from the region and also from abroad. Hundreds of mechanical movements, governed by the computer (here we are always in step with the times), little statues dressed in hand-made clothes, the cycle of day and night and the constellations reconstructed with astronomical archeology are the “show” that since 1968 the “boys of the crib” have punctually given us gifts in the rooms adjacent to the church of San Tommaso Apostolo (in the previous decades the sacred representation was set up in the parish church, along the nave of the Madonna).

