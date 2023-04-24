Home » The traditional architecture of Kyoto told by Kazue Akamatsu – webinar | Treviso Architects Foundation
Friday 5 May 2023 11am-1pm

Kyoto and its traditional architecture are at the center of a web-conference organized by the Treviso Architects Foundation on the morning of Friday 5 May, appointment at 11.

Prof. Kazue Akamatsu, a great expert in historical urban architecture, both Japanese and European, will guide the participants live from the ancient imperial capital of Japan a journey to discover the constituent characters of the particular architectural culture of Kyoto, using scientific methods deriving from the research of Aldo Rossi.

Kyoto’s UNESCO-protected Old Town is a perfectly preserved treasure trove of traditional Japanese architecture that continues to fascinate many architects. The conference, which will be held in Italian, will explore the main constitutive characteristics of this peculiar architectural culture, offering a precious opportunity to deepen its knowledge.

– for non-subscribers €12.20
– free for FATV activity subscribers and Japan trip participants.

The event, curated by Maurizio Trevisan, is sponsored by the Japanese Cultural Institute of Rome. Technical sponsor the company MU.BRE. of Marostica (VI).

KAZUE AKAMATSU.
TRADITIONAL ARCHITECTURE OF KYOTO

webinars | Friday 5 May 2023 11am-1pm
ENROLLMENT DEADLINE 4 May 2023

To participate in the event, registration is mandatory, click HERE
2 training credits

