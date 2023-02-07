Home News The traffic light network of Carrera 8a with Calle 25 is underway
The Pereira Mobility Institute restored service at the traffic light intersection of Carrera 8a with Calle 25; According to the municipal body, this signal was out of service due to a fire in a cárcamo at the height of Carrera 8a, therefore, 250 meters of cable for vehicular traffic lights and 250 meters of cable for traffic lights were replaced. pedestrian.

