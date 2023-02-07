12
The Pereira Mobility Institute restored service at the traffic light intersection of Carrera 8a with Calle 25; According to the municipal body, this signal was out of service due to a fire in a cárcamo at the height of Carrera 8a, therefore, 250 meters of cable for vehicular traffic lights and 250 meters of cable for traffic lights were replaced. pedestrian.
