CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Fateful Reality, by Editorial Office) This Thursday morning, part of the roof of the San Miguel Basic School at Km 12 Acaray in Ciudad del Este fell near a small student who was in the corridor of the institution.

The painful situation demonstrates the situation in which the structure of the school that receives hundreds of children daily finds itself.

“We had already made a note to the municipality of Ciudad del Este asking for the repair, but it seems that they are waiting for something more serious to happen,” a teacher from the school denounced this day.

The children were in the classroom when part of the roof collapsed, while the municipality in charge of Miguel Prieto guards the money from FONACIDE.

Really Miguel Prieto and his management become more embarrassing every day, that young man who had proclaimed himself a liberator of CDE today is nothing more than a classic politician surrounded by thieves who shines for his arrogance and rudeness towards the citizens, a shame to have stolen the hope of those who really believed that our city could be better, let’s think carefully who we will give the opportunity to in the next five years.

