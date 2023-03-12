Home News THE TRAGEDIES BEGIN IN SCHOOLS DUE TO PRECARIOUS INFRASTRUCTURES « cde News
News

THE TRAGEDIES BEGIN IN SCHOOLS DUE TO PRECARIOUS INFRASTRUCTURES « cde News

by admin
THE TRAGEDIES BEGIN IN SCHOOLS DUE TO PRECARIOUS INFRASTRUCTURES « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Fateful Reality, by Editorial Office) This Thursday morning, part of the roof of the San Miguel Basic School at Km 12 Acaray in Ciudad del Este fell near a small student who was in the corridor of the institution.

The painful situation demonstrates the situation in which the structure of the school that receives hundreds of children daily finds itself.

“We had already made a note to the municipality of Ciudad del Este asking for the repair, but it seems that they are waiting for something more serious to happen,” a teacher from the school denounced this day.

The children were in the classroom when part of the roof collapsed, while the municipality in charge of Miguel Prieto guards the money from FONACIDE.

Really Miguel Prieto and his management become more embarrassing every day, that young man who had proclaimed himself a liberator of CDE today is nothing more than a classic politician surrounded by thieves who shines for his arrogance and rudeness towards the citizens, a shame to have stolen the hope of those who really believed that our city could be better, let’s think carefully who we will give the opportunity to in the next five years.

comment

comment

See also  Ministry of Foreign Affairs: China is willing to communicate and cooperate with all parties to maintain the stability of the international oil market_Reserve

You may also like

CABEI highlights the success of anti-inflationary measures in...

Oscar Awards: Who have won the best actress...

Two dead in the terrible collision between motorcycle...

Massive protests in Greece over the train accident...

“I think I’ll go on vacation to Colombia”:...

Dehors, after 180 days they must be dismantled

Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition initiates...

Perspective. Karen, an American expert in Colombian coffee

wooden houses will be the choice of the...

Bribes since 2007 – La Hora newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy