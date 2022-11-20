Home News The tragedy of Pellegai, composed grief at the funeral of mother and son
Compound grief at the funeral rite held this morning, Saturday 19 November, at the archpriest’s church of Mel during which a last farewell was given to Aurelio Monestier and his mother Antonietta Schiocchet. The family members arrived following the two coffins at 10.30 am, gripped in their pain and in the immense tragedy that struck them. The parish priest of Mel did not mention the story involving Aurelio and Antonietta but concentrated on the imploring and non-judgmental attitude that the Lord teaches us to keep. Aurelio’s wife and his two children then held each other in a long embrace during communion, while at the end of the ceremony Aurelio’s son-in-law, Fabrizio, read a memoir from his father-in-law but also from Signora Antonietta. Then the two hearses headed to Morgan Cemetery.

