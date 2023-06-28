The tragic story of Laura Acuña with one of her children

The Santanderean presenter Laura Acuna She is not only one of the most beautiful women in the world of television, but also a woman who has managed to position her interview channel, where she invites different personalities to reveal details of her personal history.

Recently The 41-year-old model shared an emotional message on her social networks that left many thinking. It was a publication about something that he experienced fifteen years ago when he lost his little niece.

“No matter how much time passes, I will always remember you with all the love and gratitude for everything you taught me in such a short time. I miss you more than words can express. I love you daughter. Happy birthday in heaven.” was the message from the bumanguesa that she accompanied with some photographs from that time.

What was the name of Laura Acuña’s niece who died?

The little girl was called Sara, as the presenter revealed in her Instagram stories where she posted: “Happy birthday my Sara. My love, heaven is celebrating”he wrote tagging his brother Ricardo Acuña and his sister-in-law Paola Andrea Neira.

The famous woman has always shown herself to be a very loving woman with her family, with whom she shares whenever she can.

All this situation brought up the difficult moment that Laura Acuña went through when she lost a baby before her son Nicolás came into her life. Something about which the famous spoke at the time of her telling the meaning of the “rainbow babies”:

“A rainbow baby is a child born after the loss of a previous baby…the beauty of a rainbow does not negate the ferocity of the storm. When a rainbow appears it doesn’t mean the storm never happened or that the family isn’t dealing with their grief. What it means is that something beautiful and full of light appeared in the midst of darkness, ”he explained at the time.

How many children does Laura Acuña have?

The presenter and model who once studied a few semesters of law at the Autonomous University of Bucaramanga has two children with Rodrigo Kling: five-year-old Helena and three-year-old Nicolás.

A family that boasts from time to time on social networks with tender photographs for which they have received compliments and congratulations from their followers.

