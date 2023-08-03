The trail of the Uruguayan drug lord via Dubai to Bolivia

La Paz/Montevideo. Uruguayan citizen Sebastián Marset, who is wanted internationally for drug trafficking and murder, is said to be in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. This was announced by the commander of the Santa Cruz Special Unit for Combating Drug Trafficking (Felcn), Yumor Justo Condori, at a press conference. Marset is suspected of being a major drug dealer and a key perpetrator in the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.

According to the police chief, Marset managed to escape arrest last Saturday. During the operation, his armed companions kidnapped a police officer, but he was released hours later. The authorities had deployed more than 2,250 police officers and 144 emergency vehicles. The security authorities suspected the wanted person in a luxurious property in Santa Cruz, the commercial heart of Bolivia. Instead of the target, two of his alleged associates were arrested.

The police had kept the presence of Marset Cabrera in Bolivia secret, according to their own statements for investigative reasons and to control the dangerous situation. It is believed that Marset and his wife, also a Uruguayan citizen, escaped towards the department of Cochabamba, accompanied by their three children.

The first criminal proceedings in Uruguay against Marset date back to 2012. In 2021 he was arrested in Dubai when entering the country with a false Paraguayan passport. Presumably through the environment of the incumbent President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, Marset obtained a real passport from his home country and was released again. The incident became known in connection with a scandal surrounding the head of the bodyguard of the neoliberal president and triggered a political scandal in Uruguay (america21 reported) that is still preoccupying parliament and the public today. Interpol put Marset on the wanted list after leaving Dubai.

After the Paraguayan police cracked down on the Marset network in February 2022 in what is considered their largest operation against organized crime and money laundering, three months later the prosecutor involved in conducting the operation, Marcelo Pecci, was sacked , murdered during his honeymoon in Colombia. Marset is the main suspect in the case.

In Uruguay, the Manhunt issued by Interpol against Marset shocked the public. In March 2022, MPs from the opposition center-left coalition Frente Amplio asked the government for information on how Marset obtained his passport, which eventually enabled him to flee. The request led to prosecutors opening a criminal investigation.

According to reports, Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo and Interior Minister Luis A. Heber are to be summoned in the next few days to testify about the circumstances of the passport issuance.

Also in August, Prosecutor Machado will also subpoena current Assistant Secretary of State Guillermo Maciel, as well as former Assistant Secretary of State Carolina Ache, who resigned over the matter in December 2022. So far, the Uruguayan passport authorities had said that everything went normally.

However, it became known that before Marset fled, the wife of the Uruguayan President traveled to Dubai at state expense ($12,000), where she also met with the “young and inexperienced” Uruguayan ambassador, who is allowed to look after compatriots in detention .

Drug kingpin Marset has long been credited with a network of contacts with presidents, senators, prosecutors, police officers and local drug dealers.

