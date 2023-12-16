the trailer for Out of Darkness

The first work of a Scottish director called Andrew Cumming, this survival horror is set 45 thousand years ago and has successfully made the rounds at international festivals. Here is the trailer and plot of Out of Darkness.

Is titled Out of Darkness and it’s a survival horror with a truly curious peculiarity: it is set in the times of the Stone Age, or 45 thousand years ago.

The Scot’s directorial debut Andrew Cumming, Out of Darkness (which was initially titled The Origin), has been presented at important festivals such as Fantastic Festil London Film Festival and the Sitgesand will debut in American theaters at the beginning of next February, the 9th.

This one plot official:

A small boat reaches the shores of a raw and desolate landscape. A group of six people struggled across the narrow sea to find a new home. They are hungry, desperate and living 45,000 years ago. First they must find shelter, and they trek across tundra wastes toward distant mountains that promise the abundant caves they need to survive. But when night falls, the wait turns to fear and doubt as they realize they are not alone. Terrifying sounds suggest that something monstrous stalks this landscape, something that could kill them or take them away. As relationships within the group break down, a young woman’s determination reveals the terrible actions she took to survive.

The cast of the film, which was written by Ruth Greenberg, also a feature film debutant, includes Safia Oakley-Green, Kit Young, Chuku Modu, Iola Evans, Arno Lüning and Luna Mwezi. This is the original official trailer for Out of Darkness: