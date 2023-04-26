Home » The trailer of Fast 10 created a sensation
News

The trailer of Fast 10 created a sensation

by admin
The trailer of Fast 10 created a sensation

On many missions and against impossible odds, Dominic Toretto and his family outwit every enemy in their path. Dom’s son understands that his dad isn’t afraid of anyone, but Dom thinks he is, afraid of losing someone he loves. And that’s the story of Fast 10. This time there was no enemy more dangerous and deadly than the one Dom and his family face. A shadow from Dom’s past has suddenly risen up to seek revenge, to destroy Dom’s world and destroy every relationship Dom ever loved. Is. It is none other than Jason Momoa, the hero of the movie Aquaman. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the tenth part of the Fast and Furious series will hit the theaters on May 19, but the trailer of the film, full of non-stop action, destruction and spectacular racing, has already been watched by millions of people on YouTube.

See also  Coronavirus, 76 new positives in the Salerno area - breaking latest news

You may also like

Videos of minors online, Agcom close for social...

Karachi: A case has been registered against the...

More than 100 journalists, NGO activists and lawyers...

Urso meeting with Yermak and Deputy Prime Minister...

Digital reading, obstacle or complement?

The 10 best books on migrants

Drew Lauter vindicates himself when an independent investigation...

They captured the alleged murderer of leader Alfonso...

[Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and...

Liberation Day: Biancareddu, April 25 is a day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy