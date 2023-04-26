The trailer of Fast 10 created a sensation

On many missions and against impossible odds, Dominic Toretto and his family outwit every enemy in their path. Dom’s son understands that his dad isn’t afraid of anyone, but Dom thinks he is, afraid of losing someone he loves. And that’s the story of Fast 10. This time there was no enemy more dangerous and deadly than the one Dom and his family face. A shadow from Dom’s past has suddenly risen up to seek revenge, to destroy Dom’s world and destroy every relationship Dom ever loved. Is. It is none other than Jason Momoa, the hero of the movie Aquaman. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the tenth part of the Fast and Furious series will hit the theaters on May 19, but the trailer of the film, full of non-stop action, destruction and spectacular racing, has already been watched by millions of people on YouTube.