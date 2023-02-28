Preview of the trailer for the thriller drama Delta directed by Michele Vannucci with Alessandro Borghi and Luigi Lo Cascio on the waters of the Po delta. Presented in Piazza Grande in Locarno, it will be released in cinemas on March 23 distributed by Adler Entertainment.

Poachers versus fishermen. A clash between environmentalists opposed to indiscriminate fishing and a mysterious man who was born in those lands and recently returned after being away abroad for many years. Alessandro Borgowith an ordinance homeless man and a charismatic presence, few words and a search for violent revenge that will pit him against Osso, played by Luigi Lo Cascio.

They are the two protagonists of Delta Of Michele Vannucciarriving in theaters March 23 through Adler Entertainment after being presented in the Piazza Grande in Locarno. Next to them are Emilia Scarpati Fanetti, Greta Esposito, Denis Fasoloin a film produced by Matthew Oak e Giovanni Pompili and written by Massimo Gaudioso, Fabio Natale, Anita Otto, besides the director Michele Vannucci.

We present you a preview of the trailer of Delta.

Delta: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

