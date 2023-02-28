Home News the trailer of the thriller with Alessandro Borghi and Luigi Lo Cascio
News

the trailer of the thriller with Alessandro Borghi and Luigi Lo Cascio

by admin
the trailer of the thriller with Alessandro Borghi and Luigi Lo Cascio

Preview of the trailer for the thriller drama Delta directed by Michele Vannucci with Alessandro Borghi and Luigi Lo Cascio on the waters of the Po delta. Presented in Piazza Grande in Locarno, it will be released in cinemas on March 23 distributed by Adler Entertainment.

Poachers versus fishermen. A clash between environmentalists opposed to indiscriminate fishing and a mysterious man who was born in those lands and recently returned after being away abroad for many years. Alessandro Borgowith an ordinance homeless man and a charismatic presence, few words and a search for violent revenge that will pit him against Osso, played by Luigi Lo Cascio.

They are the two protagonists of Delta Of Michele Vannucciarriving in theaters March 23 through Adler Entertainment after being presented in the Piazza Grande in Locarno. Next to them are Emilia Scarpati Fanetti, Greta Esposito, Denis Fasoloin a film produced by Matthew Oak e Giovanni Pompili and written by Massimo Gaudioso, Fabio Natale, Anita Otto, besides the director Michele Vannucci.

We present you a preview of the trailer of Delta.

Read also Interview from Locarno with Luigi Lo Cascio and Alessandro Borghi

See also  The Piave football first on the 5x1000 pitch, "Let's break down the odds of the boys"

You may also like

Natural Gas Futures Lower During US Session By...

State-of-the-art cameras, the security commitment at Kennedy

Lukashenko’s visit to China deepens Beijing’s rift with...

Moncler Group grows by 27% to €2.6 billion...

Alto Baudó: 26 indigenous communities confined

fully compatible with the laptop – Multiplayer.it

Colombia, the second OECD country with the highest...

Education and Sport sign a protocol with Scholas...

The Payanese actress Alejandra Borrero will receive the...

Mayors of Uribe and Castilla La Nueva elected...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy