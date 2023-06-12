the trailer with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham

To the saga of The indestructibles has released the first trailer for its fourth installment, bringing back the action characters it has featured in the three previous films. The Scott Waugh-directed production is expected to hit theaters on September 22.

On this occasion, the Lionsgate film company has released a preview in which you can see the return of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture.

The Expendables 4titled in English as Expend4bles, promises to bring a new generation of action actors who will join the top stars of the film genre. In this new film will appear for the first time in the saga Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Andy Garcia.

Armed with all the weapons available, with the training and skill to use them, they are called upon as the last option to defend the world, however the old guard must adapt to the new members of the team with their own styles and tactics to give it new blood. and a whole new meaning to the franchise.

In this new installment, the leading role will be played by Jason Statham, and it seems that Sylvester Stallone will play a small role in Expend4bles.

“This will be my last day and I’m enjoying it, but it’s always bittersweet when it’s something you’ve been so attached to. I am ready to pass the legacy to Jason in his capable hands, ”the actor who played Rambo told the media outlet. Hollywood Reporter.

the film series The indestructibles began in 2010 by uniting the biggest action stars to go out together on the big screen. Celebrities such as Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terry Crews, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas and Wesley Snipes have passed through this series.

This fourth installment will mark the final chapter for the invincible mercenary and war veteran Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his henchmen, to usher in a new generation of action.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!