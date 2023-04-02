From March 30th to 31st, a training course for administrators (information officers) of the city’s party building information platform was held. A total of more than 120 people from various departments (units) directly under the municipal government and the information platform administrators (information staff) of the working committees of the county (city, district) organs participated in the training.

During the training, the Municipal Public Security Bureau, Municipal Market Supervision Administration, Municipal Supply and Marketing Cooperatives and other units exchanged experience and practices in strengthening and improving party building information work; the chief reporter of Shijiazhuang Daily gave special guidance on how to take good news photos. The leaders of the School of Safety Engineering and Emergency Management of Shijiazhuang Railway University gave a wonderful lecture on information writing. The training also explained in detail the operation essentials of the party building informatization platform of Shijiazhuang organs through on-site simulation, interactive learning, and answering doubts. Through the training, the overall quality of the platform administrator (information officer) has been significantly improved, laying a solid foundation for further improving the party building information work of the agency.

The meeting requested that the party organizations at all levels of municipal organs and the working committees of county (city, district) organs should improve their political positions, and strive to enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency of doing a good job in the party building information work of the organs. It is necessary to grasp the key links and complete various tasks of the party building information work of the organs with high standards. It is necessary to comprehensively consolidate responsibilities, continuously improve the effectiveness of the informatization work of the party building of the government agencies, boost the high-quality development of the party building of the government agencies, and make new and greater contributions to accelerating the construction of a modern, international and beautiful provincial capital city. (Reporter Zhang Jingwen)